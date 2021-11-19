FracLine
- Experts
- Aleksandr Butkov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 February 2022
It works at closing prices, so optimization and testing can be performed at open prices.
The time frame and tool can be anything.
Good ea, thanks.
Doesn't trade all the time but most of the trades are good - you need equity to cover the drawdown as with most EA's. I enjoyed watching what i assume are trend lines forming and moving on the graph before it decides to trade.
Шедевр. Прогнал на AUD/CAD на М5 и ни одного ордера в минус. Просадка 2 процента. Счёт в Альпари. Ставлю на реальный счёт. Автору респэкт.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
HI I'm tired of loosing money with other robots. please recommend to me something to make me win. fracline is good but I need something else to make a winning pair. please help S.O.S
