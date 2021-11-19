FracLine

5
The "FracLine" Expert Advisor uses trend lines based on fractals to open a position.

It works at closing prices, so optimization and testing can be performed at open prices.

The time frame and tool can be anything.

Definition of a fractal for this EA:

a fractal is a 9-candlestick pattern, where the central one is the maximum (in an upward movement) or minimum (in a downward movement) in this pattern.

A prerequisite is that to the left and right of the high (fractal candle) there must be at least 4 candles each with a closing price lower than the high (fractal candle)



To open a buy order:

  1. the correct position of fractals is determined: up-dn-up;

  2. nearest fractal - up;

  3. between the first and the second up fractal there are at least 10 candles. (can be changed in the settings.)

  3. building a trend line based on fractals. The first point is the second up fractal, the second point is the first up fractal.

       (Fractal numbers can be changed in the EA settings.)

  4. if the first candlestick closed above the trend line, and the previous candlestick closed below the line, then at the opening of the next candlestick we open a buy order.

To open a sell order, everything is mirrored.
Reviews 5
Aleksandr Dumler
221
Aleksandr Dumler 2023.01.04 18:10 
 

Шедевр. Прогнал на AUD/CAD на М5 и ни одного ордера в минус. Просадка 2 процента. Счёт в Альпари. Ставлю на реальный счёт. Автору респэкт.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.05.28 14:58 
 

Good ea, thanks.

Aldo Marco Ronchese
6802
Aldo Marco Ronchese 2022.01.26 22:46 
 

Doesn't trade all the time but most of the trades are good - you need equity to cover the drawdown as with most EA's. I enjoyed watching what i assume are trend lines forming and moving on the graph before it decides to trade.

Recommended products
MacdScalper
Roman Yablonskiy
4 (1)
Experts
MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
KyberNet
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
FREE
Miracle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
5 (2)
Experts
The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
FREE
RSI Start
Maksim Novikov
Experts
An ADVISOR trading on the RSI strategy. Input parameters: Lot. You can choose both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit. Take Profit, Stop Loss. Everything is clear here) The RSI period, as well as the high and low levels. The default is period 14, levels 70 and 30. Magic number and Max. spread. Recommendations: It is better to trade on timeframes H1, H4, D1 and higher. On the minute with extreme caution. It is better to check on a tester. Looking for a good broker? Then I have a good
FREE
Complex Chaos EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Complex Chaos EA is an automated system that uses a pair of exponential moving averages to detect the market direction and opens trades on candle open. If the market moves against a trade it will at a set distance open another trade in the same direction to move the take profit of the group of open positions closer to the current price and make the group of trades winners overall once the price reverses. If a change in direction is detected then all trades are closed and it starts trading in
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
AvanteGarde Grid
Metin Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
FREE
MACD Not So Simple
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Experts
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors). Input parameters Indicator MACD: fast - fast Period; slow - Slow Period; sign - Signal Period; appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; MACDOpenLevel ; MACDCloseLevel ; Indicator Moving Avera
FREE
PZ Random Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This EA trades in a completely random fashion with customizable lotsize, stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Good for rebate generation Customizable SL, TP and lotsize Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant Input Parameters Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in
FREE
MT4 BuildYourGridEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.33 (9)
Experts
BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT5
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (9)
Experts
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Elvis79
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days. The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies. Before trading on
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Big Collection Strategies
Khairudi Kherikhanov
5 (3)
Experts
Big Collection Strategies-советник для метатрейдер МТ4,с более десятью режимами работы: 3 основных и несколько подрежимов для каждого основного. Предпочтительно использование на валютных парах. По умолчанию стоить режим усредьнителя с помощью отложенных ордеров.Выбор торгового режима осуществляется изменением параметров в окне настроек. Параметр STRATEGY устанавливается равным 1,2 или 3.Необходима оптимизация параметров на каждой торговой паре, в зависимости от выбранной стратегии и режима раб
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Hedge DCA Master
Benny Subarja
Experts
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com The Key point: Use my custom free indicator, you can download here  and place it under folder mql4/Indicators Us
FREE
Laodengxi 429
Xing Yuan Wang
Experts
This is  MT4 version ,MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/1 35425 Warning: This is Martingale EA, with extremely high risk!!! Expert Advisor (EA) is not omnipotent, using this EA means agreeing to bear the risk of all losses incurred by the EA Trading financial products such as foreign exchange and gold are high-risk products that may result in zero principal. Please be aware of the risks before trading This is Laodengxi 429 EA FREE! This is a Martingale EA
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
3.98 (54)
Experts
MyGrid Scalper You either lead it — or it leads you. 28,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts. Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand Basic Info Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD) Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5 ) Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5) Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots Account type: ECN recommended but not required Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred Live & demo ready: Backtested, for
FREE
Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
CrocoBot EA
Muhammad Ridzwan Bin Abd Razak
4 (2)
Experts
This expert advisor is very simple and easy to understand, it is based on the martingale strategy. Recommended Pairs For Default Strategy: - GBPUSD - H1   Expert Advisor Inputs: - Strategy --> You have 4 options: Low Risk, Mid Risk, High Risk, Custom Strategy ( Custom Strategy is based on CrossOver Moving Average  ); - Lot_Win --> Default value: (0.01) - Lot_Start --> Default value: (0.01) - Lot_Multiple --> Default value: (1), switch the value to (2 or above) if you want to use martingle stra
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Bybit Scalper
Yuriy Kuzmin
1 (1)
Experts
Strategy Bybit Scalper - fully automated cryptocurrency trading algorithm, the main direction of the trading advisor for trading on the Bybit crypto exchange, IC Markets and other crypto exchanges and low spread brokers. The algorithm bybit scalping does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging, it always uses only fixed stop loss, take profit and built-in trailing stop. To trade, install the adviser on the M1, M5, M15, H1 chart, cryptocurrency (BTCUSD (Bitcoin), BTCUSD
FREE
EAFreeDom
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
Experts
EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order. Please test in strategy tester and let me know your feedback Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike     I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... Please check in strategy tester and comment like or d
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
More from author
Line Regression
Aleksandr Butkov
4 (4)
Experts
This utility advisor builds a linear regression channel on the chart and opens trades for a breakout or rebound from the channel boundaries. Orders are closed when the price reaches the middle line of the channel. The Expert Advisor can be used as a utility drawing a channel. to do this, you need to disable the advisor in the settings: Trade = false . About settings: Two points are responsible for plotting the regression channel: the start point of the Last bar , the end point of the First bar
FREE
Hedge 2 pare
Aleksandr Butkov
1 (1)
Experts
An Expert Advisor with a choice of currency pairs and lot size is   published HERE. The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy. Currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF, orders for which overlap (compensate) the final result. Timeframe: from M5 to H4. The advisor's strategy: · We open one Buy deal on EURUSD; · If you have reached profit, then close the deal; · If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; · After a while, one of the pairs w
FREE
Pattern 3 Candles
Aleksandr Butkov
4.2 (5)
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the 3 candlestick pattern. 1-SL, 2-TP, 3-OFF - 1 pulls up StopLoss. 2 pulls up TakeProfit. 3-disabled. auto SL / TP on hi-low count bars - number of bars for 1-SL, 2-TP expiration on profit - after passing N bars, TP changes expiration on loss - after N bars have passed SL to open an order + commission pips for loss expiration - the number of points for expiration on profit The rest of the settings are intuitive.
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilities
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
FREE
BBarsio AUDCAD
Aleksandr Butkov
4.5 (2)
Experts
Free version of BBarsio Expert Advisor, which is intended only for AUDCAD pair. Works with a fixed minimum lot ! The Expert Advisor uses a weighted scalping strategy. Currency pair: AUDCAD. Timeframe: M5-M15. The advisor's strategy: the advisor finds possible reversal / trend continuation points; filters out some of the false signals; entry into the deal with only one order !!! exit from a trade by take profit or by a signal of a possible reversal; Default settings for M5. The Expert Advis
FREE
FiboFanSemiauto
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilities
Advisor-assistant for those who like trading on Fibonacci levels. Automatically finds manually plotted Fibonacci Lines on the chart, and opens an order when the levels are broken. The Expert Advisor has 4 customizable levels and the ability to turn them off as unnecessary. Parameters:   Lot - order volume (lot);   Requote - price slippage;   Magic - individual number for all EA orders, works only with own orders;   Name Fibo - set initial name of Fibonacci lines;       Level parameters are ide
FREE
RSI Mult
Aleksandr Butkov
Indicators
Standard Oscillator RSI (Relative Strength Index) with some additions. Allows you to select up to 5 instruments. Displaying indicator data from selected instruments for all time frames. Fast switching to the selected instrument or time frame. The RSI indicator shows good signals, but its readings still need to be filtered. One such possible filter could be RSI from a higher period. This version of the Oscillator is designed to make it easier to work with charts, namely, to reduce the numb
FREE
FRPattern
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
FRPattern Советник можно использовать на любом рынке с низким спредом и хорошей ликвидностью. Тем не менее рекомендую следующие валютные пары: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Полностью автоматическая торговля с расчетом входов на основе анализа паттерна на старшем таймфрейме  и фильтрации на младшем таймфрейме. Основные характеристики советника Продвинутое управление стоп-лоссом Алгоритм контроля за проскальзыванием, позволяющий избегать больших убытков при сильном проскальзывании Полностью
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
CandleShadow
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow and filtering by RSI. The main characteristics of the advisor Advanced stop loss management Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs Well tested on history with high quality simulations,
CandleShadow free
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The free distribution of the advisor is over! This version of the EA with limited functionality. Full version and description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64451 Monitoring the advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/975873 We recommend using the EA in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. The following currency pairs have been tested: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow and fi
Kengoo Cad
Aleksandr Butkov
4 (1)
Experts
2 copies left at this price. Next price -> $ 180 KengooCad is an advanced system that exploits market inefficiencies and finds trade points with high precision. This is not just a grid that evens out the balance using a grid of orders, but a powerful trending advisor that brings profit on a daily basis using real market mechanics. Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended time frame: M15 Requirements: - The EA is NOT sensitive to spreads and slippage, but I advise you to
Stabil Hedge 2 pare
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
Free version of the advisor HERE The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy. Currency pairs: EURUSD - USDCHF ,  EURCHF - AUDNZD and other highly correlated currency pairs. Time frame: from M5 to H4. The advisor's strategy: · We open one Buy deal on EURUSD; · If you have reached profit, then close the deal; ( TakeProfit ) If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; ( Loss to open a trend order ) · After a while, one of the pairs will
Scraper M5
Aleksandr Butkov
1 (1)
Indicators
Signal indicator "Scraper M5" works on the basis of several indicators and filters, does not redraw. Designed for: NZDCAD AUDNZD EURCHF GBPAUD AUDCAD CADCHF AUDCHF USDCHF EURCAD. Works only on M5 and M15. During testing on different currency pairs, the accuracy of the signals ranged from 69 to 87%. You just need to install the indicator on one of the above listed pairs with the M5 or M15 time frame and follow the signals. It does not need additional settings. Everything is intuitive.
Filter:
Aleksandr Dumler
221
Aleksandr Dumler 2023.01.04 18:10 
 

Шедевр. Прогнал на AUD/CAD на М5 и ни одного ордера в минус. Просадка 2 процента. Счёт в Альпари. Ставлю на реальный счёт. Автору респэкт.

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 05:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dionisio Muteia
213
Dionisio Muteia 2022.06.24 08:01 
 

HI I'm tired of loosing money with other robots. please recommend to me something to make me win. fracline is good but I need something else to make a winning pair. please help S.O.S

Aleksandr Butkov
19853
Reply from developer Aleksandr Butkov 2022.06.24 08:06
try this advisor:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73303
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.05.28 14:58 
 

Good ea, thanks.

Aldo Marco Ronchese
6802
Aldo Marco Ronchese 2022.01.26 22:46 
 

Doesn't trade all the time but most of the trades are good - you need equity to cover the drawdown as with most EA's. I enjoyed watching what i assume are trend lines forming and moving on the graph before it decides to trade.

Reply to review