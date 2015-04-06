CandleShadow
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity.
I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.
Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow
and filtering by RSI.
The main characteristics of the advisor
Advanced stop loss management
Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage
Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs
Well tested on history with high quality simulations, real or floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, with 99% tick quality
It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution.
Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.
Monitoring the advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/975873
Parameter overview:
on / off rsi - enables / disables the RSI indicator
timeframe_RSI - timeframe for the RSI indicator
period_RSI - period
level_buy - level to buy
level_sell - level to sell
Fix Lot - static lot size
Risk - Dynamic lot size in% of the depot (if = 0, only static lot calculation works)
Max Lot - Maximum allowed lot
K.Lot - Lot multiplication factor
K.Step - Grid step multiplication factor
SetkaProfit - the size of the order grid profit in the account currency
StopLoss - Stop loss size in points
TakeProfit - take profit in points
TrailingStop - Trailing stop size
Step Orders - step of grid orders
Requot - price slippage
Magic - the magic number of the advisor
K.Candle - Pattern Shadow Ratio
TF Pattern - pattern search timeframe