CandleShadow

The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity.

I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow

and filtering by RSI.









The main characteristics of the advisor

Advanced stop loss management

Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage

Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs

Well tested on history with high quality simulations, real or floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, with 99% tick quality

It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution.

Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.





Monitoring the advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/975873 Parameter overview:





on / off rsi - enables / disables the RSI indicator

timeframe_RSI - timeframe for the RSI indicator

period_RSI - period

level_buy - level to buy

level_sell - level to sell

Fix Lot - static lot size

Risk - Dynamic lot size in% of the depot (if = 0, only static lot calculation works)

Max Lot - Maximum allowed lot

K.Lot - Lot multiplication factor

K.Step - Grid step multiplication factor

SetkaProfit - the size of the order grid profit in the account currency

StopLoss - Stop loss size in points

TakeProfit - take profit in points

TrailingStop - Trailing stop size

Step Orders - step of grid orders

Requot - price slippage

Magic - the magic number of the advisor

K.Candle - Pattern Shadow Ratio

TF Pattern - pattern search timeframe