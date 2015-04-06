This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid.





The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity.

However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD.

Fully automatic trading with calculation of entries based on pattern analysis on a higher timeframe

and filtering on a lower timeframe.









The main characteristics of the advisor

Advanced stop loss management

Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage

Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs

Well tested on history with high quality simulations, real or floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, with 99% tick quality

It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution.

Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.





Parameter overview:

"RSI settings"

on / off rsi - enables / disables the RSI indicator

timeframe_RSI - timeframe for the RSI indicator

period_RSI - period

level_buy - level to buy

level_sell - level to sell

Base = "Basic Settings"

Fix Lot - static lot size

Risk - The size of the dynamic lot in% of the depot (if = 0, only static lot calculation works)

Max Lot - Maximum allowed lot

K.Lot - Multiplication factor





MoneyManagment = "Order Management"

StopLoss - Stop loss size in points

TakeProfit - take profit in points

Requot - price slippage

Magic - the magic number of the advisor

StopLossMode - enable / disable stops from the second order





FunctionRecovery = "Function Recovery"

Profit-Recovery - profit size of the order grid in the account currency

Count Orders-Recovery - the number of orders in the grid

Step Orders-Recovery - step of grid orders





PatternControl = "Pattern Search"

TF - pattern search timeframe