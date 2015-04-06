TrendRVR

This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid.

The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity.
However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD.
Fully automatic trading with calculation of entries based on pattern analysis on a higher timeframe
and filtering on a lower timeframe.


The main characteristics of the advisor
Advanced stop loss management
Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage
Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs
Well tested on history with high quality simulations, real or floating spreads, commissions and random slippage, with 99% tick quality
It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution.
Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.

Parameter overview:

"RSI settings"
on / off rsi - enables / disables the RSI indicator
timeframe_RSI - timeframe for the RSI indicator
period_RSI - period
level_buy - level to buy

level_sell - level to sell

Base = "Basic Settings"
Fix Lot - static lot size
Risk - The size of the dynamic lot in% of the depot (if = 0, only static lot calculation works)
Max Lot - Maximum allowed lot
K.Lot - Multiplication factor

MoneyManagment = "Order Management"
StopLoss - Stop loss size in points
TakeProfit - take profit in points
Requot - price slippage
Magic - the magic number of the advisor
StopLossMode - enable / disable stops from the second order

FunctionRecovery = "Function Recovery"
Profit-Recovery - profit size of the order grid in the account currency
Count Orders-Recovery - the number of orders in the grid
Step Orders-Recovery - step of grid orders

PatternControl = "Pattern Search"
TF - pattern search timeframe
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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This utility advisor builds a linear regression channel on the chart and opens trades for a breakout or rebound from the channel boundaries. Orders are closed when the price reaches the middle line of the channel. The Expert Advisor can be used as a utility drawing a channel. to do this, you need to disable the advisor in the settings: Trade = false . About settings: Two points are responsible for plotting the regression channel: the start point of the Last bar , the end point of the First bar
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The "FracLine" Expert Advisor uses trend lines based on fractals to open a position. It works at closing prices, so optimization and testing can be performed at open prices. The time frame and tool can be anything. Definition of a fractal for this EA: a fractal is a 9-candlestick pattern, where the central one is the maximum (in an upward movement) or minimum (in a downward movement) in this pattern. A prerequisite is that to the left and right of the high (fractal candle) there must be at l
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Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
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The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
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An Expert Advisor based on the 3 candlestick pattern. 1-SL, 2-TP, 3-OFF - 1 pulls up StopLoss. 2 pulls up TakeProfit. 3-disabled. auto SL / TP on hi-low count bars - number of bars for 1-SL, 2-TP expiration on profit - after passing N bars, TP changes expiration on loss - after N bars have passed SL to open an order + commission pips for loss expiration - the number of points for expiration on profit The rest of the settings are intuitive.
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An Expert Advisor with a choice of currency pairs and lot size is   published HERE. The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy. Currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF, orders for which overlap (compensate) the final result. Timeframe: from M5 to H4. The advisor's strategy: · We open one Buy deal on EURUSD; · If you have reached profit, then close the deal; · If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; · After a while, one of the pairs w
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FiboFanSemiauto
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Advisor-assistant for those who like trading on Fibonacci levels. Automatically finds manually plotted Fibonacci Lines on the chart, and opens an order when the levels are broken. The Expert Advisor has 4 customizable levels and the ability to turn them off as unnecessary. Parameters:   Lot - order volume (lot);   Requote - price slippage;   Magic - individual number for all EA orders, works only with own orders;   Name Fibo - set initial name of Fibonacci lines;       Level parameters are ide
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TradeBox
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A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
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Aleksandr Butkov
4.5 (2)
Experts
Free version of BBarsio Expert Advisor, which is intended only for AUDCAD pair. Works with a fixed minimum lot ! The Expert Advisor uses a weighted scalping strategy. Currency pair: AUDCAD. Timeframe: M5-M15. The advisor's strategy: the advisor finds possible reversal / trend continuation points; filters out some of the false signals; entry into the deal with only one order !!! exit from a trade by take profit or by a signal of a possible reversal; Default settings for M5. The Expert Advis
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RSI Mult
Aleksandr Butkov
Indicators
Standard Oscillator RSI (Relative Strength Index) with some additions. Allows you to select up to 5 instruments. Displaying indicator data from selected instruments for all time frames. Fast switching to the selected instrument or time frame. The RSI indicator shows good signals, but its readings still need to be filtered. One such possible filter could be RSI from a higher period. This version of the Oscillator is designed to make it easier to work with charts, namely, to reduce the numb
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FRPattern
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
FRPattern Советник можно использовать на любом рынке с низким спредом и хорошей ликвидностью. Тем не менее рекомендую следующие валютные пары: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Полностью автоматическая торговля с расчетом входов на основе анализа паттерна на старшем таймфрейме  и фильтрации на младшем таймфрейме. Основные характеристики советника Продвинутое управление стоп-лоссом Алгоритм контроля за проскальзыванием, позволяющий избегать больших убытков при сильном проскальзывании Полностью
CandleShadow
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow and filtering by RSI. The main characteristics of the advisor Advanced stop loss management Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs Well tested on history with high quality simulations,
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Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The free distribution of the advisor is over! This version of the EA with limited functionality. Full version and description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64451 Monitoring the advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/975873 We recommend using the EA in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. The following currency pairs have been tested: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow and fi
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4 (1)
Experts
2 copies left at this price. Next price -> $ 180 KengooCad is an advanced system that exploits market inefficiencies and finds trade points with high precision. This is not just a grid that evens out the balance using a grid of orders, but a powerful trending advisor that brings profit on a daily basis using real market mechanics. Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended time frame: M15 Requirements: - The EA is NOT sensitive to spreads and slippage, but I advise you to
Stabil Hedge 2 pare
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
Free version of the advisor HERE The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy. Currency pairs: EURUSD - USDCHF ,  EURCHF - AUDNZD and other highly correlated currency pairs. Time frame: from M5 to H4. The advisor's strategy: · We open one Buy deal on EURUSD; · If you have reached profit, then close the deal; ( TakeProfit ) If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; ( Loss to open a trend order ) · After a while, one of the pairs will
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Aleksandr Butkov
1 (1)
Indicators
Signal indicator "Scraper M5" works on the basis of several indicators and filters, does not redraw. Designed for: NZDCAD AUDNZD EURCHF GBPAUD AUDCAD CADCHF AUDCHF USDCHF EURCAD. Works only on M5 and M15. During testing on different currency pairs, the accuracy of the signals ranged from 69 to 87%. You just need to install the indicator on one of the above listed pairs with the M5 or M15 time frame and follow the signals. It does not need additional settings. Everything is intuitive.
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