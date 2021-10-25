BBarsio AUDCAD
- Experts
- Aleksandr Butkov
- Version: 1.0
Free version of BBarsio Expert Advisor, which is intended only for AUDCAD pair.
Works with a fixed minimum lot!
The Expert Advisor uses a weighted scalping strategy.
Currency pair: AUDCAD.
Timeframe: M5-M15.
The advisor's strategy:
- the advisor finds possible reversal / trend continuation points;
- filters out some of the false signals;
- entry into the deal with only one order !!!
- exit from a trade by take profit or by a signal of a possible reversal;
Default settings for M5.
The Expert Advisor works at the prices of already formed candles, therefore testing and optimization can be carried out at the open prices.
Attention: In the strategy tester, the EA works with all currency pairs! On a real account only works with AUDCAD !!!!
Fixed minimum lot !!
"Attention: In the strategy tester, the EA works with all currency pairs! On a real account only works with AUDCAD !!!! Fixed minimum lot !!" - Why? Please repair. Thanks.