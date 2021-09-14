Proffitunity

The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision

The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals

To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig).

To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit.

NOT GRAIL but it works!

The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision.


What about the settings of the advisor and how it works.

Fix Lot - fixed lot size

Risk - lot size is calculated using the formula Balance / Risk = lot

Max Lot - the size of the allowed maximum lot


 - A signal to enter the Buy, the first position occurs if the Alligator's red line is higher than the green one, a pin-bar is formed under the Alligator's green line, the candlestick closing price is at the "Otstup" distance from the green line. Mirror to Sell.

 - The second signal to buy already appears if three green values ​​in a row appear on the "AO" indicator. For Sell, mirror red.

- The third, fourth, fifth and all subsequent orders are opened at the break of fractals.


The number of orders is limited by the "Count Orders-Recovery" value.

Variant - 1 trade entry occurs as described above, 2-everything described above + additional condition (Filter)

TakeProfit, StopLoss, TrailingStop, TrailingStep - I think everything is clear from the names.

The only moment, TrailingStop starts its work after the opening of the 4th order and trails all open orders.

AutoChange - if it is equal to 3 - it is disabled if 1- StopLoss of the order is set at the minimum for the last N number of "Count Bars for SL / TP trailling" bars, and is pulled up by the price at the close of the candle. 2- TakeProfit by highs for N bars "Count Bars for SL / TP trailling"

in% Closee Sum.Profit All Orders - indicates the percentage of the total profit achieved, at which all orders will be closed.


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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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1 (1)
Indicators
Signal indicator "Scraper M5" works on the basis of several indicators and filters, does not redraw. Designed for: NZDCAD AUDNZD EURCHF GBPAUD AUDCAD CADCHF AUDCHF USDCHF EURCAD. Works only on M5 and M15. During testing on different currency pairs, the accuracy of the signals ranged from 69 to 87%. You just need to install the indicator on one of the above listed pairs with the M5 or M15 time frame and follow the signals. It does not need additional settings. Everything is intuitive.
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Van Chuong Vo
173
Van Chuong Vo 2022.08.29 05:08 
 

i have active this EA 4 hours ago but it not run ? Gold M5

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.09.19 01:08 
 

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