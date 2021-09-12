Pattern 3 Candles
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
An Expert Advisor based on the 3 candlestick pattern.
1-SL, 2-TP, 3-OFF - 1 pulls up StopLoss. 2 pulls up TakeProfit. 3-disabled.
auto SL / TP on hi-low count bars - number of bars for 1-SL, 2-TP
expiration on profit - after passing N bars, TP changes
expiration on loss - after N bars have passed SL to open an order + commission
pips for loss expiration - the number of points for expiration on profit
The rest of the settings are intuitive.
Buen Robot, excelente estrategia. Gracias