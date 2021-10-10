Hedge 2 pare
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 25 March 2022
An Expert Advisor with a choice of currency pairs and lot size is published HERE.
The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy.
Currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF, orders for which overlap (compensate) the final result.
Timeframe: from M5 to H4.
The advisor's strategy:
· We open one Buy deal on EURUSD;
· If you have reached profit, then close the deal;
· If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair;
· After a while, one of the pairs will become profitable;
· As soon as the profit on EURUSD has reached the N value, we open another deal to buy on EURUSD;
· If a EURUSD deal goes negative to N value, then a Buy is opened for the USDCHF pair, thereby hedging an unprofitable EURUSD deal.· All orders are closed according to the total profit in the deposit currency.
There are not a limited number of such hedging orders, but as a result, sooner or later, we enter the trend and make a profit.
a trade is entered by a specific signal:
If two consecutive candles for the EURUSD pair closed with growth (bullish candles), then open a buy;
· If two consecutive candles for the EURUSD pair closed with a decline (bearish candles), then open a sell.
Attention: The EA will not work in the strategy tester! Testing is carried out on a demo or real account!
Install the advisor only for the EURUSD pair !! Works only with EURUSD / USDCHF !! Fixed minimum lot !!
Have tried it about a week, blowing my $1000 account. Major improvement needs to be done such as: - max number of trades can be opened, when strong trending it may open up to hundreds position - max DD to limit no more opening positions. - opening position needs also to consider distance from any opened positions For now 1 star.