Hedge 2 pare

An Expert Advisor with a choice of currency pairs and lot size is published HERE.

The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy.





Currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF, orders for which overlap (compensate) the final result.





Timeframe: from M5 to H4.





The advisor's strategy:





· We open one Buy deal on EURUSD;





· If you have reached profit, then close the deal;





· If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair;





· After a while, one of the pairs will become profitable;





· As soon as the profit on EURUSD has reached the N value, we open another deal to buy on EURUSD;





· If a EURUSD deal goes negative to N value, then a Buy is opened for the USDCHF pair, thereby hedging an unprofitable EURUSD deal. · All orders are closed according to the total profit in the deposit currency. All orders are closed according to the total profit in the deposit currency.





There are not a limited number of such hedging orders, but as a result, sooner or later, we enter the trend and make a profit.





a trade is entered by a specific signal:





If two consecutive candles for the EURUSD pair closed with growth (bullish candles), then open a buy;





· If two consecutive candles for the EURUSD pair closed with a decline (bearish candles), then open a sell.





Attention: The EA will not work in the strategy tester! Testing is carried out on a demo or real account! Install the advisor only for the EURUSD pair !! Works only with EURUSD / USDCHF !! Fixed minimum lot !!



