GEM Signal MT4

GEM Signal Pro

GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and more practical risk management directly on the chart.

Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more efficiently.

How It Works

The indicator first identifies a valid seed signal based on its internal logic.

When confirmation conditions are met, GEM Signal Pro displays the complete setup on the chart. This allows the trader to see the trade structure more clearly and manage the setup with less manual work.

Trade Levels on the Chart

For confirmed signals, GEM Signal Pro can display:

Entry price

Stop loss

Take Profit 1

Take Profit 2

Take Profit 3

Risk-to-reward ratios

This makes the setup easier to understand and helps keep chart analysis more organized.

Built-In Risk Management

Risk management is an important part of the indicator design.

The stop loss is based on recent market structure, using nearby swing levels together with an optional ATR-based buffer. This helps the trade levels adjust better to current price conditions instead of relying only on a fixed distance.

On-Chart Information Panel

GEM Signal Pro includes an information panel that can show key chart details such as symbol, timeframe, trend condition, signal statistics, and alert status.

The panel is designed to stay practical and easy to read, and it can also be hidden if a cleaner chart is preferred.

Flexible Alerts

The indicator supports multiple alert options, including popup alerts, sound alerts, email alerts, and push notifications.

This allows traders to choose the notification method that best fits their workflow.

Main Advantages

Clear chart signals

Structured trade setup display

Visible stop loss and take profit levels

Practical on-chart information

Flexible alert settings

Customizable visual elements

Who It Is For

GEM Signal Pro is suitable for traders who want a more structured way to review market opportunities and prefer to see the key trade levels directly on the chart.

It can be used as a standalone chart tool or as part of a broader trading approach.