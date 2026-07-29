GEM Signal MT4

GEM Signal Pro

GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and more practical risk management directly on the chart.

Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more efficiently.

How It Works

The indicator first identifies a valid seed signal based on its internal logic.

When confirmation conditions are met, GEM Signal Pro displays the complete setup on the chart. This allows the trader to see the trade structure more clearly and manage the setup with less manual work.

Trade Levels on the Chart

For confirmed signals, GEM Signal Pro can display:

Entry price
Stop loss
Take Profit 1
Take Profit 2
Take Profit 3
Risk-to-reward ratios

This makes the setup easier to understand and helps keep chart analysis more organized.

Built-In Risk Management

Risk management is an important part of the indicator design.

The stop loss is based on recent market structure, using nearby swing levels together with an optional ATR-based buffer. This helps the trade levels adjust better to current price conditions instead of relying only on a fixed distance.

On-Chart Information Panel

GEM Signal Pro includes an information panel that can show key chart details such as symbol, timeframe, trend condition, signal statistics, and alert status.

The panel is designed to stay practical and easy to read, and it can also be hidden if a cleaner chart is preferred.

Flexible Alerts

The indicator supports multiple alert options, including popup alerts, sound alerts, email alerts, and push notifications.

This allows traders to choose the notification method that best fits their workflow.

Main Advantages

Clear chart signals
Structured trade setup display
Visible stop loss and take profit levels
Practical on-chart information
Flexible alert settings
Customizable visual elements

Who It Is For

GEM Signal Pro is suitable for traders who want a more structured way to review market opportunities and prefer to see the key trade levels directly on the chart.

It can be used as a standalone chart tool or as part of a broader trading approach.

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FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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Indicators
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