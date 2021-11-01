RSI Divergence Full

4.61

RSI Divergence Full   +10 other divergence indicators

  • Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.
  • Download the MT5 version here.
  • Also you can download the >>>  Hybrid Trading EA <<< that is designed and implemented based on RSI Divergence Indicator.

RSI is a pretty useful indicator in itself but it's even more effective when you trade divergence patterns with that. Because the divergence signal of the RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals among the indicators.

Divergences signal a potential reversal point because directional momentum does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying security makes a lower low and RSI forms a higher low, which shows less downside momentum. A bearish divergence forms when the security records a higher high and RSI forms a lower high, which shows less upside momentum.

The indicator also finds hidden divergences (HD). Hidden divergences are created in the direction of the trend, and are often strong signals for the trading.

This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading.

 

Detection method

Indicator detects price pivots and checks the corresponding value of pivots on RSI indicator.

When a divergence is detected (price movement and oscillator in the opposite direction), it is plotted bylines in the chart and oscillator.

 

Indicator Parameters

  • RSI Period
  • Type Of Drawing RSI (Line or Histogram)
  • Color Of RSI Lines/Bars
  • Bullish Divergences (Choose a color to draw bullish divergences)
  • Bearish Divergences (Choose a color to draw bearish divergences)
  • RSI lines/Bars Thickness
  • Divergences Lines Thickness
  • Divergences Lines Style (Enter a number to solid, dashed, etc.)
  • Alert (ON/OFF)
  • Divergences Filter (You can choose to show regular or hidden divergences or both)
  • Sending Push Notifications (To know when divergence occurs. The user can choose to send push notifications or not

/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

RSIMFI and OBV divergences detector are added in the new version, enjoy. 

 


Reviews
yuk kim
633
yuk kim 2024.08.27 19:16 
 

Nice

aodthth
441
aodthth 2024.03.10 07:50 
 

Hi, I have bought the indicator, please send me user-guide PDF file . Thank you.

vincenzo1964
1109
vincenzo1964 2023.12.09 17:34 
 

In tutta onestà, posso affermare che i tre indicatori da me acquistati sono straordinari ed affidabili, comprati più di un anno fa, ne confermo l'utilità, rsi, macd divergenze e volume profile, grazie...

koceto_kadev
87
koceto_kadev 2025.10.14 19:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yuk kim
633
yuk kim 2024.08.27 19:16

Nice 
 

Nice

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.08.28 11:02
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️
aodthth
441
aodthth 2024.03.10 07:50 
 

Hi, I have bought the indicator, please send me user-guide PDF file . Thank you.

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.03.10 07:52
hank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your private messages.
vincenzo1964
1109
vincenzo1964 2023.12.09 17:34 
 

In tutta onestà, posso affermare che i tre indicatori da me acquistati sono straordinari ed affidabili, comprati più di un anno fa, ne confermo l'utilità, rsi, macd divergenze e volume profile, grazie...

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.01.09 09:02
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️
xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.07.29 02:50 
 

Excelent endicator the best

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.08 11:13
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️
faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2023.06.26 17:41 
 

I dont know what it is with this Vendor, but he is a man of conviction and integrity. He charges a fair amount for those of us who dont have, nor make a great deal of money trading. Many many vendors charge us 40 bucks for an RSI alone, but Mihails gives the option to try 10 different indicators for one price. The divergence is shown on the indicator and the price above. He is always responsive to my questions. Look at my history and you know I dont give five stars out like candy. Especially since I have purchased my share of crap from other Vendors only trying to gouge us with a single purchase. Thank you Mihails for your fair prices and thank you that the indicators do what they say they are going to do.

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.26 17:43
Thank you for your review,
It's kind of you. 🌺🙏☘️
GanassaU
281
GanassaU 2023.06.23 17:49 
 

Very goooooooood

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.25 00:45
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
masnode
45
masnode 2023.06.16 10:31 
 

I purchased, please send manual

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.16 10:47
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your PV.
Suleiman Alhawamdah
36003
Suleiman Alhawamdah 2023.06.11 05:12 
 

Please provide me with best settings for indicator, and I hope of you to add "MACD" divergence in new update .. Thank you

Arnold Theisz
2853
Arnold Theisz 2023.05.11 09:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.05.12 16:38
I sent you.
Please check your PV. ☘️🌺 🙏
Xiaodi Zhang
844
Xiaodi Zhang 2023.05.03 12:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.05.03 22:37
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your PV.
Mohammed.
38
Mohammed. 2023.04.07 20:47 
 

I will write my experience with this indicator At the outset, I would really like to thank Mr. Mihails Babuskins This indicator is the biggest benefit you put with your trading strategies Remember, it is a utility only, not just one that can be relied upon It must be combined with your own tools I repeat my thanks to Mr. Mihails Babuskins

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.07 21:53
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
It's kind of you.
younissadam111
29
younissadam111 2023.04.05 06:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.07 21:52
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your PV.
lightswitchx
258
lightswitchx 2023.03.30 21:40 
 

Hello, just purchased this indicator, I loved the limited demo version and I can't wait to start using it on more pairs. The indicator is quite accurate, the most accurate I have ever used. May I get the PDF strategy guide you have? Cheers April

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.01 20:00
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your PV.
Mario Soattini
867
Mario Soattini 2023.03.28 06:08 
 

ciao ottimo indicatore puoi inviarmi il file con le strategie ) grazie

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.01 20:00
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your PV.
1533309
96
1533309 2023.03.10 18:01 
 

hello , I bought your indicator ,could you send me the indicator guide file please i trade with rsi ini but need your guide

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.13 10:08
Thank you ☘️🌺 🙏
And please check your PV.
Olga Snizhko
1017
Olga Snizhko 2023.02.28 10:09 
 

Useful indicator.

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.02.28 12:32
Thank you very much ☘️🌺 🙏.
hank you very much ☘️🌺 🙏.
OssZ.tFx
91
OssZ.tFx 2023.02.27 19:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.02.28 12:28
Thank you very much ☘️🌺 🙏
I also sent you the indicator guide PDF file.
Please read it.
highly recommend.
Philiip
44
Philiip 2023.02.26 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.02.26 15:14
Thank you very much 🙏
I also sent you the indicator guide PDF file.
Please read it.
highly recommend.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
volga99
145
volga99 2023.02.24 17:57 
 

привет.я купил индикатор но руководство не прислали.почему такой игнор.кстати после активации стала глючить и зависать торговая платформа.работать невозможно

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.02.24 21:24
Hi Volga, you didn't ask me to send you the PDF file.
I sent the user-guide PDF file to your PV. ☘️ 🌹 🙏
123
