RSI Divergence Full +10 other divergence indicators



RSI is a pretty useful indicator in itself but it's even more effective when you trade divergence patterns with that. Because the divergence signal of the RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals among the indicators.

Divergences signal a potential reversal point because directional momentum does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying security makes a lower low and RSI forms a higher low, which shows less downside momentum. A bearish divergence forms when the security records a higher high and RSI forms a lower high, which shows less upside momentum.

The indicator also finds hidden divergences (HD). Hidden divergences are created in the direction of the trend, and are often strong signals for the trading.

This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading.

Detection method

Indicator detects price pivots and checks the corresponding value of pivots on RSI indicator.

When a divergence is detected (price movement and oscillator in the opposite direction), it is plotted bylines in the chart and oscillator.

Indicator Parameters

RSI Period

Type Of Drawing RSI (Line or Histogram)

Color Of RSI Lines/Bars

Bullish Divergences (Choose a color to draw bullish divergences)

Bearish Divergences (Choose a color to draw bearish divergences)

RSI lines/Bars Thickness

Divergences Lines Thickness

Divergences Lines Style (Enter a number to solid, dashed, etc.)

Alert (ON/OFF)

Divergences Filter (You can choose to show regular or hidden divergences or both)

Sending Push Notifications (To know when divergence occurs. The user can choose to send push notifications or not

RSI, MFI and OBV divergences detector are added in the new version, enjoy.



