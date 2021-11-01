RSI Signals Scanner

4.75

RSI Signal Scanner

The primary trend of the stock or asset is an important tool in making sure the indicator's readings are properly understood. For example, some of the technical analysts, have promoted the idea that an oversold reading on the RSI in an uptrend is likely much higher than 30%, and an overbought reading on the RSI during a downtrend is much lower than the 70% level.

This indicator notifies you of RSI important levels breakouts (30% and 70%) by searching among the symbols and checking the different time frames.

All you have to do is just "a click".


Capabilities:

  • Searching up to 100 symbols in 8 time-frames(800 different modes).
  • Graphical display of patterns.
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Simple user interface


NN
959
NN 2023.07.19 07:35 
 

Simple and good Indicator!

bux
245
bux 2023.04.02 13:41 
 

хорошо

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.02.10 16:00 
 

Great indicator. Just need to be patient to find right reversal signal on higher time frames like D1 and up. Thank you Mihails Babuskins

