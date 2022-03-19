MACD Signals Dashboard

Download directly the indicator file here.(if you can't open on MT4)

MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users.

Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy.

Scan Full Charts

Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy.

After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications.

This indicator also has the ability to automatically scan at selected time periods, which can be run on a VPS and scan the chart several times and announce the result.

Indicator features



Special user interface, easy to use. Select your favorite symbols and timeframes with just a few clicks.

Full simultaneous scan of up to 1600 symbols-timeframes.

High speed compared to similar products in the market (using optimal search algorithms)

Send alerts and notifications if pattern is detected.

Indicator parameters:

Pivots Search Settings Use Depth, Deviation, Steps to set zigzag setting search. Auto scan If you are using VPS, you can set it “ON” for scan and get a notification in periods that you want Maximum Symbols Maximus number of symbols that you can scan on time. Use when you have already selected checkbox “MarketWatch Symbols”.



