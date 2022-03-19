MACD Signals Dashboard

4

Download directly the indicator file here.(if you can't open on MT4)

MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users.

Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy.

Scan Full Charts

Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy.

After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications.

This indicator also has the ability to automatically scan at selected time periods, which can be run on a VPS and scan the chart several times and announce the result.

Indicator features

Special user interface, easy to use.  Select your favorite symbols and timeframes with just a few clicks.

Full simultaneous scan of up to 1600 symbols-timeframes.

High speed compared to similar products in the market (using optimal search algorithms)

Send alerts and notifications if pattern is detected.

 

Indicator parameters:

 Pivots Search Settings

 Use Depth, Deviation, Steps to set zigzag setting search.

Auto scan

 If you are using VPS, you can set it “ON” for scan and get a notification in periods that you want

Maximum Symbols

Maximus number of symbols that you can scan on time. Use when you have already selected checkbox “MarketWatch Symbols”.


Reviews 4
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
457
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2022.08.19 20:24 
 

Excelente indicador

JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.24 19:11 
 

👍

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Contact me after payment  to send you the  User-Manual PDF  File. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along with   Price Action   and  
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Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Harmonic Trading The secret is the Fibonacci. It has been proven in the markets that price always reacts to Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci levels are one of the most important indicators of price changes. Sometimes the sequence of reactions to these levels in the chart make geometric shapes, which are called harmonic patterns. The price creates harmonic patterns with its fluctuation and reaction to Fibonacci levels. Harmonic patterns c
Double Top Double Bottom Pattern Scanner
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Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Dynamic Moving Average DMA
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Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
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Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals link on my profile. Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big challenge for
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
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Mark Nicole Olarte
340
Mark Nicole Olarte 2024.02.09 08:03 
 

i says need to update, i already update the indicator

maxood babaei
18
maxood babaei 2024.02.08 18:52 
 

I download and run the latest version of the indicator from here, it gives this message: Some updates are available, please download the new version of the Indicator

Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega
457
Jorge Bascope Lazo De La Vega 2022.08.19 20:24 
 

Excelente indicador

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.08.29 23:26
🌹 ☘️ 🙏
JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.24 19:11 
 

👍

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.03.25 07:17
🌹 ☘️ 🙏
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