Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4

4.67

  • Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file.

Monitoring the EA in real time:

    Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on divergence.

    Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators.

    You can download the  RSI Divergence Indicator here.

    Recommendations

    Trading pairs
    AUDNZD- NZDCHF - AUDJPY - EURNZD - CHFJPY - AUDCAD - EURUSD
    CADJPY - EURAUD - NZDCAD - NZDJPY - EURJPY - USDCAD -XAUUSD
    Timeframe M15,M30,H1,H4(M15 is the best)
    Minimum deposit 
    		 $100 in Cent Account(10000 cents), 800$ in Standard Accounts
    Leverage
    		 Minimum : 1:30
    Brokers
    		 Every Brokers, ECN account recommended with Low spreads.


    •   No lag No error, with a functional advance algorithm 
    •   If anything is unclear to you please send me a message to give you the user manual.


    Explanation of algorithm
    EA detects divergences by the RSI Divergence Indicator and opens a position, If the market moves in according of the position, the expert do trail the stop. Otherwise, it waits for a new divergence and if it occurs, it adds to the position volume by opening a new trade(martingale method), and all positions have stop-loss to protect against unexpected market fluctuations. Positions do not have a take-profit, and are closed using the trail stop mechanism to gain the maximum possible profit.
     
    All operations such as position opening, trail stop, money management and protection of positions are automatically managed by the EA.


    Some advantages of the EA

    • Simplicity of use without complications to confuse the user.
    • Unique algorithm without similar in the market.
    • No sensitive about the news and market fluctuations.
    • Can be used in different symbols and time-frames.
    • Absorbing maximum profit from the market with trail stop capability.
    • Automated money/risk management.
    • 4000 lines script, no execution errors and lags.
    Some recommendations for better performance
    • Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
    • EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.
    • You can run the EA in several chart to overlap profits.
    • If new update available, you can download and replace even have open positions, just enter "Magic letter" for each chart as same as before. 
    A recommended method
    First of all, select your symbol, for example “AUDNZD”, open “AUDNZD” in 2 charts,
    Add EA to chart 1 and set “Positions” as “Long Only” (in the EA inputs window), then also Add EA to chart 2 and set “Positions” as “Short Only”.
    This method causes overlap in the execution of the EA without raising drawdown.

    It is not recommended to run Expert in more than 2 charts at the same timein an account(it depends to your account balance).

    You can re-run the EA on another account for more profit.

    Recommended symbols are selected due to the daily volatility and also better adherence to money management.


    • If you want to use the EA in several charts in an account, you should change the "Magic Letter" in settings, select different for each chart.

    • Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.

    I have designed this EA as simple as I could so that you can easily implement it, if you have any question please contact me, I'm always available.



    Reviews 17
    Julien Metz
    327
    Julien Metz 2025.06.08 16:27 
     

    This expert is legendary. I spent more than 3k probably more than 3.5 on all different experts and stuff, not only the cheap ones, Mihails made the most reliable one, I wish this guy all the best and many more customers

    Pa1x Paul
    307
    Pa1x Paul 2024.11.12 12:33 
     

    One of the best EA Thank you!

    Tobias
    734
    Tobias 2023.11.02 23:38 
     

    Excellent EA. Would love to see MT5 version also!

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    Nuwara Paksha Gedara Shaliya Wasantha Senevirathne
    196
    Nuwara Paksha Gedara Shaliya Wasantha Senevirathne 2026.03.22 09:49 
     

    Completely Disappointed I purchased this EA with high expectations based on the reviews, but unfortunately, it does not work as advertised. After proper installation and testing on multiple setups, the performance was either inconsistent or completely non-functional. What’s even worse is the lack of support. I tried contacting the developer multiple times, but there has been no response at all. This is very unprofessional, especially after taking customers’ money. I strongly advise others to be careful before buying this EA. Without proper support and reliable performance, it’s simply not worth the investment.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2026.03.23 12:28
    Hi, you just purchased yesterday, and I respond you today, You should be patient more. I sent the user manual pdf file, read it, the EA also is working well and fine, good luck.
    Julien Metz
    327
    Julien Metz 2025.06.08 16:27 
     

    This expert is legendary. I spent more than 3k probably more than 3.5 on all different experts and stuff, not only the cheap ones, Mihails made the most reliable one, I wish this guy all the best and many more customers

    Pa1x Paul
    307
    Pa1x Paul 2024.11.12 12:33 
     

    One of the best EA Thank you!

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.11.12 15:41
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    Tobias
    734
    Tobias 2023.11.02 23:38 
     

    Excellent EA. Would love to see MT5 version also!

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.11.03 12:31
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    6114462
    240
    6114462 2023.09.29 06:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.10.17 09:41
    Hi,
    You can run the EA in 11 different PCs or MT4 accounts 🙏☘️🌺
    Daniel Frank
    910
    Daniel Frank 2023.09.12 12:51 
     

    Amazing robot, it has been making profit consistently. Strongly recommended.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.21 13:31
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Gino De Andrea Calvo
    2468
    Gino De Andrea Calvo 2023.08.26 10:59 
     

    Good EA, MT5 version will be appreciated

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.31 20:46
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    The MT5 version is not ready yet, but I'll try.
    Chango Mango
    142
    Chango Mango 2023.07.29 19:05 
     

    I'm an absolute newbie in EAs but the instructions provided by the seller are clear and understandable even for me. Running 2 cent accounts (110$ each). After 3 days of trading account 1 - 33.43$ profit, account 2- 663.43$ profit. First account is running on risk 3 and second account on risk 5. Cant complain so far :)

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.01 10:17
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    marcelinho04
    51
    marcelinho04 2023.07.01 21:04 
     

    Great ea with great profit. Follow the developer's instructions, don't be greedy and you will have great results. And of course it's time to get the new EA Greedy Red.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.07.02 00:36
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Waqas Iqbal
    25
    Waqas Iqbal 2023.06.16 11:27 
     

    Amazing EA 100% recommended, the developer is quick to respond and helpful.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.16 11:42
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    Msoshi1997
    88
    Msoshi1997 2023.04.14 07:49 
     

    I can’t put any star here I’m just adding a review maybe the sell will see my comment here so he can help me out with everything I need I just rented it and it’s been hours now since I bought it and he hasn’t responded

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.29 16:36
    Thank you for your comment, I have shared the guide file in the group, please read and follow the recommendations; I hope you make a good profit. 🙏☘️🌺
    OssZ.tFx
    91
    OssZ.tFx 2023.03.02 20:57 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.03 12:45
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    yuji kitamata
    1451
    yuji kitamata 2023.02.24 13:50 
     

    This product is really great! Worth $10,000.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.02.24 20:14
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    Brendon Tudor
    131
    Brendon Tudor 2022.12.20 23:29 
     

    A fantastic EA. The developer is quick to respond and helpful.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.12.22 00:53
    Thank you Brendon 🙏☘️🌺
    irontadeu
    74
    irontadeu 2022.12.09 16:23 
     

    One of the best EA I knew. Hugs From Brasil.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.12.09 16:31
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    lsampedro
    190
    lsampedro 2022.11.05 18:51 
     

    One of the best EA I knew. I bought it a few day ago, but it seems very profitable system.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.11.29 06:44
    I am honored that you are satisfied. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Mishel2022
    58
    Mishel2022 2022.10.30 22:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2022.10.30 22:46
    I hope you always be profitable and enjoy. 🙏☘️🌺
    Reply to review