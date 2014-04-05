Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5

  • Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file.
  • Download the MT4 version here.

Volume Profile Indicator

A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan.
This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes).
With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them.
Using volume profiles along with Price Action and Elliott analysis can help the trader a lot.

Support and Resistance Levels

The first thing that most traders will use volume profile for is identifying basic support and resistance levels.
It is important to note that using Volume Profile as an identifier for support and resistance levels is a reactive method. This means that unlike proactive methods (such as trend lines and moving averages) which are based on current price action and analysis to predict future price movements, reactive methods rely on past price movements and volume behavior. Reactive methods can be useful in applying meaning or significance to price levels where the market has already visited. Basic technical analysis has shown that a support level is a price level which will support a price on its way down and a resistance level is a price level which will resist price on its way up.
Therefore, one can conclude that a price level near the bottom of the profile which heavily favors the buy side in terms of volume is a good indication of a support level. The opposite is also true. A price level near the top of the profile which heavily favors sell side volume is a good indication of a resistance level.

    Indicator Parameters:

    • Calculation Period: With this option, you can specify the deep search in a specific time-frame.
      • M1 Minute: Calculation on M1 time-frame candles, Calculations with high accuracy but slowly.
      • M5 Minute: Calculation on M5 time-frame candles, Calculations with good accuracy and fast.
      • M15 Minute: Calculation on M15 time-frame candles, Calculations with low accuracy and very fast (Recommended only in time-frame H4 and above).

    Other parameters are related to indicator graphics.

    Example strategy

    Just like with most other tools or studies, Volume Profile has a number of uses. There are many trading strategies out there using Volume Profile as a key component. Below are the basics of one such strategy which is based on comparing the current day’s opening price to the previous day’s Volume Profile.

    • If the current day opens above the previous day’s value area (but still below the Profile High) look for price to retrace back towards the Point of Control and then proceed to rise (the direction of the day’s open). Therefore during the retracement to the Point of Control, there is a buying opportunity.
    • If the current day opens below the previous day’s value area (but still above the Profile Low) look for price to retrace back towards the Point of Control and then proceed to fall (the direction of the day’s open). Therefore during the retracement to the Point of Control, there is a selling opportunity.
    • If the current day’s opening price is completely outside of the previous day’s profile (above the Profile High or below the Profile Low) this can be seen as a possible runner in the direction of the opening price relative to the previous day’s profile range.


    Recommended products
    SUM Market Profile Heat
    Liu Ying Pei
    Indicators
    Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
    Supply and Demand Zones MT5
    Peter Mueller
    4.83 (12)
    Indicators
    The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : The indicator automatically identifies supply and demand zones based on historical price action and support/resistance levels, taking the gues
    FREE
    Z Score Plus MT5
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    Indicators
    In finance, Z Scores are measures of the variability of an observation and can be used by traders to help determine market volatility. Z scores tell Traders whether a score is typical for a specified dataset or is atypical. Z scores also enable analysts to adapt scores from multiple datasets to make scores that can be more accurately compared to each other. # In practice, we have the ZScore with zero point and oscillations between 2 and 3 for ultra high high points and oscillations between -2 an
    CVD SmoothFlow Pro
    Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
    Indicators
    CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Unlimited Volume Analysis for Any Asset! CVD SmoothFlow Pro is the ultimate solution for traders seeking precise and unlimited volume analysis. Utilizing Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) with advanced noise filtering, the Pro Version provides the flexibility and precision needed to trade any financial asset. What does CVD SmoothFlow Pro offer? Clear Analysis : Filters out noise and highlights significant volume movements across any financial asset. ️ Precise Calculation
    Boom coins indicator and crash coins
    Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
    Indicators
    Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
    Forex Volume MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicators
    KT Forex Volume shows the buying and selling volume of a currency pair in the form of a colored histogram. The volume is made of buying and selling transactions in an asset. In FX market: If the buying volume gets bigger than the selling volume, the price of a currency pair would go up. If the selling volume gets bigger than the buying volume, the price of a currency pair would go down. Features Avoid the bad trades by confirming them using the tick volume data. It helps you to stay on the side
    Matrix Currency
    Augusto Martins Lopes
    Indicators
    Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    VP hidden
    Emr Aljnaby
    4.22 (9)
    Indicators
    The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
    FREE
    Fixed Range Volume Profile MT5
    Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
    Indicators
    Fixed Range Volume Profile with alerts for  MT5 This indicator shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. and can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision.
    VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
    Michal Jurnik
    Indicators
    The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
    HiperCube Market Profile
    Adrian Lara Carrasco
    Indicators
    HiperCube Market Profile ! Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 A Market Profile is   a graphical representation that combines price and time information in the form of a distribution . It displays price information on the vertical scale (y-axis) and volume information on the horizontal scale (x-axis). This chart type provides insights into market activity, allowing traders to visualize and evaluate fair market value in real-time. Features: Custom Colors Custom Chart Cl
    FREE
    AO Fix v5
    Sabina Fik
    Indicators
    The AO (Accumulation/Distribution) technical indicator is a successful indicator for measuring market dynamics, which reflects specific changes in the market's driving force, which helps determine the strength of a trend, including its formation and reversal points. The AO indicator is a technical analysis tool that will help you trade more effectively. Main characteristics of the AO indicator: Purpose: The AO indicator is used to assess the balance between purchases (accumulation) and sales (di
    CapitalVolumeprofile
    Mr Nisit Noijeam
    Indicators
    Volume Profile เป็นเครื่องมือที่ใช้สำหรับการวิเคราะห์ระดับการซื้อขายของตลาดในแต่ละระยะเวลาโดยใช้ปริมาณการซื้อขาย (volume) ซึ่งช่วยให้เราเข้าใจว่ามีการซื้อขายเกิดขึ้นมากที่สุดที่ราคาใด รวมทั้งช่วยในการหาจุดที่มีความนิยมในการซื้อขาย (Point of Control: POC) และระดับการซื้อขายอื่น ๆ ที่สำคัญ เรียกว่า Value Area. การใช้งาน Volume Profile ในการวิเคราะห์ตลาดมักจะมีขั้นตอนดังนี้: กำหนดระยะเวลาที่ต้องการวิเคราะห์ : เราต้องกำหนดระยะเวลาที่เราสนใจในการวิเคราะห์ Volume Profile เช่น ชั่วโมง, วัน, หรือสัปดาห์
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
    DBS Delta
    Dmitriy Burlachenko
    Indicators
    The delta indicator is used to display the difference between the volume that passed on the exchange at the Ask price and above (market buys) and the volume that passed at the Bid price and below (market sales). This indicator shows the delta of each candle on the timeframe of your choice. The data is displayed as a colored histogram in a separate indicator window. The indicator is calculated from the tick history, therefore, to speed up the calculations and reduce the load on the system, the n
    Basic Volume Profile MT5
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    Indicators
    Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader!   /   MT4 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of i
    Painel DrMoxQuant Pro Ultimate Version
    Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
    Indicators
    DrMoxQuant EA Ultimate Version (MT5) How It Works: The DrMoxQuant EA Ultimate Version does not execute trades automatically. Instead, it analyzes the market chart and provides clear buy or sell signals, showing exact price levels for entry, pullback, take profit, and stop loss. It works as a trend tracker to help you make more accurate trading decisions. Advantages of DrMoxQuant EA Ultimate Version: Clear signals: Visual buy and sell alerts with precise price levels to guide your decisions. Ful
    Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
    Sergey Andreev
    3.53 (19)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
    Market Profile Volume Relative Accumulation MT5
    Sergey Efimenko
    Indicators
    The uniqueness of this indicator lies in the volume accounting algorithm: accumulation occurs directly for the selected period without reference to the beginning of the day. The last bars can be excluded from the calculation, then the current data will have less influence on the significant levels (volumes) formed earlier. For a more accurate calculation, data from the M1 graph is used by default. The step of distribution of price volumes is regulated. By default, the right border of the display
    Spike Phantom
    Niccyril Chirindo
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Spike Detector for PainX and GainX Volatility Spikes (Non-Repainting) Tired of missing explosive market spikes? Want a powerful tool designed for trading PainX & GainX spikes on WellTrade? Spike Phantom is the ultimate non-repainting spike detector built to capture high-impact market movements with precision and speed . Designed specifically for PainX and GainX and  Synthetic Pairs , this indicator provides real-time alerts for perfect entry and exit points. VPS recommended  Why Choose Spike
    PivotWave
    Jeffrey Quiatchon
    Indicators
    Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
    Gold Trend 5
    Sergei Linskii
    3.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow . For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow . Benefits of th
    Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    4.54 (13)
    Indicators
    Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
    Insight Flow MT5
    Nikola Pocuca
    Indicators
    First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
    VolumeDeltaBars
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicators
    This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
    Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
    Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
    FREE
    BoxChart MT5
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
    Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
    Niccolo Filippo Palombi
    Indicators
    Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
    MR Volume Profile Rectangles 5
    Sergey Khramchenkov
    Indicators
    A "Volume Profile" is an advanced charting indicator that displays total volume traded at every price level over a user specified time period. The main components of the volume profile are POC ( Point Of Control - the price level, at which the maximum number of contracts were executed during a selected period), VAH ( Value Area High - the highest price in the Value Area) and VAL ( Value Area Low - the lowest price in the Value Area). When we settled on the original indicator, we spent a lot of
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.98 (59)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Algo Pumping
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.74 (19)
    Indicators
    PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
    PipRush MT5
    Hugo Feruglio
    Indicators
    PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (21)
    Indicators
    How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (16)
    Indicators
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.72 (18)
    Indicators
    Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
    TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.55 (20)
    Indicators
    Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
    PZ Support Resistance MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicators
    Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4 (29)
    Indicators
    MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
    PZ Trend Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicators
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
    Golden Spike Premium
    Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
    Trend Hunter MT5
    Andrey Tatarinov
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    4.22 (9)
    Indicators
    This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
    Trend Sensor MT5
    Yuriy Lyachshenko
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the most appropriate entry and exit points. It also displays statistical data on all signals for better analysis of trading. With the help of this indicator you will be able to better understand the market. As soon as the power of the trend begins to weaken (this will be shown on the panel), the trend line will gravitate to the horizontal position - this is the signal to exit the trade. Or you can exit when the average/median profit level is reached. The indicator was the r
    MonetTrend
    Aliya Bolek
    Indicators
    MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
    Breakout Retest Scan MT5
    Elif Kaya
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Gold Venamax MT5
    Sergei Linskii
    2.67 (3)
    Indicators
    Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
    Bill Williams Advanced
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
    More from author
    Greedy Golden MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    Important: Please use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. Real monitoring signals: Signal 1 Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big challenge for many traders. X trading robot is the answer to this cha
    RSI Divergence Full
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.61 (28)
    Indicators
    RSI Divergence Full   +10 other divergence indicators Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Download the MT5 version here. Also you can download the >>>  Hybrid Trading EA  <<< that is designed and implemented based on RSI Divergence Indicator. RSI is a pretty useful indicator in itself but it's even more effective when you trade divergence patterns with that. Because the divergence signal of the RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals among the indicators. Di
    Greedy Red
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.32 (28)
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
    Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Triangle Pattern Sometimes the price cannot make higher highs or lower lows and it moves in a converging price range and waves are shorter than before until the movement creates a geometric shape of a symmetrical triangle, which indicates It is maybe the end of the trend. The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it. The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usu
    Elliot Impulse Waves Scanner 5W
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. 5W Pattern  introduction The 5W pattern occurs when the price forms an alternating 5-wave cycle with its volatility. In fact, the 5W  pattern is a price series of alternating HH or LL (higher high or lower low), which is the main characteristic of a trend. The pattern of 5W should have the characteristic of non-overlapping waves, also the points of the pattern are usually formed in Fibonacci levels. The completed pattern of 5W actua
    Advance 123 Pattern Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    4 (12)
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. How To Test You can test the indicator by free version, to get the free version please contact me   (  the free version scans charts in W1 and MN1 time-frames )  it's free. 123 Pattern Breakout Trend is your friend, trade along the trend, but how do we identify trends? Sometimes the simplest methods have the best results. Pattern 123 is based on the breakout important price levels, when the price is trying to break the previous h
    Calculator of Lot Size
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.52 (23)
    Indicators
    Calculation of Lot Size for many traders is a big challenge. A case that is very important in money management. What many traders ignore. Choosing an appropriate Lot Size in trades can improve results and it will ultimately lead to success. This indicator calculates the authorized Lot Size for your trades. The indicator uses the following values to get the appropriate Lot Size for positioning: The distance of Stop Loss. The Pip Value. The amount of Risk Allowed For Each Trade. The amoun
    FREE
    Volume Profile FR supply and demand
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment  to send you the  User-Manual PDF  File. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along with   Price Action   and  
    Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (10)
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Monitoring the EA in real time: Signal 1 Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on divergence. Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators. You can downl
    Quasimodo Pattern QM MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.18 (33)
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. ADVANCE PRICE ACTION TRADING CONCEPT. To test the indicator, you can download the demo version on my product list. it’s free (only shows patterns that have occurred in the past of the market). Quasimodo is  a reversal trading pattern  that appears at the end of an uptrend. As a price formation, the Quasimodo pattern is depicted by three peaks and two valleys, where: First, the middle peak is the highest, while the outside two peaks
    MACD Signals Dashboard
    Mihails Babuskins
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    Download directly the indicator file here. (if you can't open on MT4) MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users. Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy. Scan Full Charts Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy. After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications. This ind
    FREE
    Candle Time indicator
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Sometimes a trader needs to know when a candle will close and a new one appears to make the right decisions, this indicator calculates and displays the remaining of current candle time . It is simple to use, just drag it on the chart. Please use and express your opinion, expressing your opinions will promote the products. To see other free products, please  visit  my page.  
    FREE
    RSI Signals Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.75 (4)
    Indicators
    RSI Signal Scanner The primary trend of the stock or asset is an important tool in making sure the indicator's readings are properly understood. For example, some of the technical analysts, have promoted the idea that an oversold reading on the RSI in an uptrend is likely much higher than 30%, and an overbought reading on the RSI during a downtrend is much lower than the 70% level. This indicator notifies you of RSI important levels breakouts (30% and 70%) by searching among the symbols and chec
    FREE
    Greedy Purple EA
    Mihails Babuskins
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Purple is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Ichimoku kinko hyo . Ichimoku is a trend detection indicator, the robot detects support and resistance levels by the Ichimoku indicator and trades based on it. Greedy Purple’s algorithmalso  uses divergence   to open trades and manage them with Ichimoku. You can download the  Divergence  Indicator  here . Recommendatio
    Double Top Double Bottom Pattern Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Double Top/Bottom Pattern Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis are used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. Searching for this pattern among the cha
    Waves Follower
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. This indicator gives a signal when the probability of starting a trend is high. To calculate entry points, it uses a combination of some indicators like "Moving Average", "ADX", RSI with support and resistance points. This indicator is a trend follower and it doesn't determine that TP because it is not necessary, it uses the stop-loss trailing system (Of course, the indicator determines the SL, but you have to move it yourself becau
    One Click Trade Assistant
    Mihails Babuskins
    Utilities
    See my other products here. One Click Order This product helps you to send your order as quickly and easily as possible. Send your order as fast as possible: Just set your position parameter values(Price, TP, SL, Ex Date) with just a few simple mouse drags. On the other hand, the calculation of the losses and profits value before ordering is always a big challenge for traders; This expert is very useful in taking a position and calculating the amount of the stop loss/the take profit(in the curr
    FREE
    Trailing Stop Parabolic SAR
    Mihails Babuskins
    Utilities
    This utility manage your position risk by trailing stop with "Parabolic SAR" indicator value. Indicator Parameters SAR step(Parabolic SAR step value) SAR maximum(Parabolic SAR maximum value) Timeframes(Choose timeframes). Stop Place(put SL in current(open) candle or last close candle). Is the spread considered?(Set SL with considering to Spread or not, the choice is with you). Working with this utility is very simple, Just drag it onto the chart. There is no problem with multi-part trades. It is
    FREE
    MACD Divergence Full
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Divergence detection indicator with a special algorithm. Using divergences is very common in trading strategies. But finding opportunities for trading with the eyes is very difficult and sometimes we lose those opportunities. The indicator finds all the regular and hidden divergences. (RD & HD) It uses an advanced method to specify divergence. This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading. Thi
    Ichimoku Signal Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Ichimoku Signals Dashboard To test the indicator please download demo version  here. Find Ichimoku signals as easy as you can. Ichimoku is one of the most powerful trends recognition indicators. And it has valid signals for the trades. This indicator scans several symbols and time-frames by the Ichimoku to find all the signals that you want and show in a dashboard. It's easy to use, just drag it onto the chart. It's better to add  Ichimoku indicator  to chart before adding this indicator. Ichimo
    Currency Strength Gauge
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Gauge incicator The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market. Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends. You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.   -To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points,
    Harmonic Pattern Dashboard
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.2 (5)
    Indicators
    harmonic patterns   Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for. Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart. These patter
    Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Harmonic Trading The secret is the Fibonacci. It has been proven in the markets that price always reacts to Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci levels are one of the most important indicators of price changes. Sometimes the sequence of reactions to these levels in the chart make geometric shapes, which are called harmonic patterns. The price creates harmonic patterns with its fluctuation and reaction to Fibonacci levels. Harmonic patterns c
    Greedy Blue EA
    Mihails Babuskins
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on  123 Breakout indicator . Breakout scanner   uses Fibonacci percentage to get PRZ(Price Reversal Zone)and opens trades. The Greedy Blue also uses   Volume Profile FR   to manage trades.  With the Volume of Profile the EA can identify important areas that have the potential t
    Dynamic Moving Average DMA
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
    Wolfe Wave Pattern Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction Introducing the Wolfe Pattern Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on the elusive Wolfe Pattern in financial markets. This innovative indicator uses advanced algorithms to scan for the Wolfe Pattern in all symbols and time frames, providing traders with a unique edge in the market. How to trade with the Wolfe Pattern The Wolf Pattern is a rare and lucrative trading opportunity that
    Advanced Divergence Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicators
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Unlocking Trading Insights Dive into the heart of market dynamics with Advance Divergence Scanner designed for traders seeking a competitive edge. The Divergence Indicator is your key to identifying crucial divergences across various charts, empowering you to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. The Divergence A Divergence signals a potential reversal point because directi
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review