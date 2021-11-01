Candle Time indicator
- Indicators
- Mihails Babuskins
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 15 March 2023
Sometimes a trader needs to know when a candle will close and a new one appears to make the right decisions, this indicator calculates and displays the remaining of current candle time .
It is simple to use, just drag it on the chart.
Nice , simple indicator . Mihails responded very quick . Five star.