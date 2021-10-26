Calculator of Lot Size

Calculation of Lot Size for many traders is a big challenge.





A case that is very important in money management. What many traders ignore.





Choosing an appropriate Lot Size in trades can improve results and it will ultimately lead to success.





This indicator calculates the authorized Lot Size for your trades.





The indicator uses the following values to get the appropriate Lot Size for positioning:





The distance of Stop Loss.





The Pip Value.





The amount of Risk Allowed For Each Trade.





The amount of Account Balance.





It's very simple to use. Just enter the Entry Price, Stop Loss and Take Profit of position that you want to take.



