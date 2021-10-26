MACD Divergence Full

Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.

Divergence detection indicator with a special algorithm.

Using divergences is very common in trading strategies.

But finding opportunities for trading with the eyes is very difficult and sometimes we lose those opportunities.

The indicator finds all the regular and hidden divergences. (RD & HD)

It uses an advanced method to specify divergence.

This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading.

This is a multi-time-frame indicator (Under M15 is not recommended).

You can change colors as you like.

Detection method:

Indicator detects price pivots and checks the corresponding value of pivots on MACD (12,26,9) indicator.

When a divergence is detected (price movement and oscillator in the opposite direction), it is plotted bylines in the chart and oscillator.

Indicator Parameters

MACD Settings:

Fast EMA



Slow EMA



MACD SMA



Apply to



Show Signal Line

Divergence Settings:

Bullish Divergence Color



Bearish Divergence Color



Thickness Of Divergence Lines



Style Of Divergence Lines



Alert (You can enable or disable Alert)



Divergences Filter (You can choose to show regular or hidden divergences or both)



Sending Push Notifications (the user can choose to send push notifications or not)

How to test the MACD Divergences indicator?

If you want to test the indicator, download the demo version , that is free and fully functional for EURAUD.



