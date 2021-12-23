Waves Follower
- Indicators
- Mihails Babuskins
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 January 2025
- Activations: 20
- Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.
This indicator gives a signal when the probability of starting a trend is high.
To calculate entry points, it uses a combination of some indicators like "Moving Average", "ADX", RSI with support and resistance points.
This indicator is a trend follower and it doesn't determine that TP because it is not necessary, it uses the stop-loss trailing system (Of course, the indicator determines the SL, but you have to move it yourself because it's not an Expert-Advisor.)
It is very simple to use.
It's better to use in M30 time-frame or higher (M30, H1, H4, D1 are recommended).
You can combine it with other indicators or trading system to improve the results of trades.
Indicator Parameters:
- Trade Method (Short-Term, Mid-Term, and Long-Term)
- SL Price Label Color (set color of the stop-loss label)
- SL Line Color
- SL Line Style
- Alert (ON, OFF)
- Sending Push Notifications (ON, OF)
User didn't leave any comment to the rating