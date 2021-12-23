Waves Follower

Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.

This indicator gives a signal when the probability of starting a trend is high.

To calculate entry points, it uses a combination of some indicators like "Moving Average", "ADX", RSI with support and resistance points.

This indicator is a trend follower and it doesn't determine that TP because it is not necessary, it uses the stop-loss trailing system (Of course, the indicator determines the SL, but you have to move it yourself because it's not an Expert-Advisor.)

It is very simple to use.

It's better to use in M30 time-frame or higher (M30, H1, H4, D1 are recommended).

You can combine it with other indicators or trading system to improve the results of trades.

Indicator Parameters:

Trade Method (Short-Term, Mid-Term, and Long-Term)

SL Price Label Color (set color of the stop-loss label)

SL Line Color

SL Line Style

Alert (ON, OFF)

Sending Push Notifications (ON, OF)



