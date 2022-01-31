Quasimodo Pattern QM MT4

4.18

ADVANCE PRICE ACTION TRADING CONCEPT.

Quasimodo is a reversal trading pattern that appears at the end of an uptrend. As a price formation, the Quasimodo pattern is depicted by three peaks and two valleys, where: First, the middle peak is the highest, while the outside two peaks are of the same height.

One of the advantages of the Quasimodo pattern is high win rate.

The Quasimodo pattern is a rare occurrence in the market, to find more patterns it is better to run the indicator on a VPS and set put notification feature ON, to receive more signals.

Quasimodo Trading Setup

Entry:

As already discussed, when the price will give a pullback then it will pick unfilled orders and the key level here is the left shoulder level. We will wait for the price to retrace to the left shoulder level and then we will enter. There is a good strategy here to add a supply and demand zone at the left shoulder level as an entry point

Stop loss:

The Stop-loss level will be above the higher high or below the lower low

Take profit:

Take profit level will be the recent lower low in case of bullish reversal. In case of bearish reversal, take profit level will be at the recent higher high.

BMWbq7070
283
BMWbq7070 2024.07.09 23:25 
 

Please send me the User Manual PDF.

Kenan Orhan
245
Kenan Orhan 2023.12.03 13:34 
 

Can I receive the PDF?

Jason
100
Jason 2023.09.02 09:49 
 

I just bought this and am very happy with it. Very accurate and very useful.

Oleg Pozdnyakov
1183
Oleg Pozdnyakov 2025.06.14 15:56 
 

Только что скачал давно купленный индикатор, а он в терминале не устанавливается, пишет, что его нужно обновить до версии 3.2, нажимаю обновить, он делает вид, что обновляется, но в конечном итоге индикатор так и не обновляется и не запускается.

Jason
100
Jason 2023.09.02 09:49 
 

I just bought this and am very happy with it. Very accurate and very useful.

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.02 09:51
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️.
41
Pepe 2023.08.03 17:46 
 

Does not paint 100% all patterns. The scanner is pretty good. Can be a bit slow if many pairs are open. Otherwise an ok indicator

Mihails Babuskins
78090
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.04 18:53
Thank you so much. 🌺🙏☘️.
