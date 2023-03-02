Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4

4.67

  • Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.


Triangle Pattern

Sometimes the price cannot make higher highs or lower lows and it moves in a converging price range and waves are shorter than before until the movement creates a geometric shape of a symmetrical triangle, which indicates It is maybe the end of the trend.

The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it.


The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator

It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in seconds. Searching, Fibonacci calculations, and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".


How To Trade?

All parameters necessary to enter the trade are calculated, such as entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit.
By observing the signal and deciding to trade, we enter the trade with the "set and forget" method.
Reviews 5
OssZ.tFx
91
OssZ.tFx 2023.03.24 17:08 
 

Muy muy buen indicador. Funciona de maravilla con mi estrategia sin mecnioar lo importantes que son los riángulos en rupturas para desarrollo de ondas de Elliot

Oleg Nikitin
39
Oleg Nikitin 2023.03.18 08:07 
 

Михаил! купил данный индикатор,вышлите пожалуйста мне файл с руководством. После покупки сделал две сделки на М5, обе плюсовые.Были сигналы на М1, но сделки не успел открыть. Первое впечатление хорошее.

Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1286
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.06 18:21 
 

пока на тесте. будут результаты - отпишу.

---

14-04-2023

Сканирует не плохо. Немного отличается от мануальных линий ( моих ), но в принципе имеет право на жизнь ;).

Как я уже писал в "Обсуждениях" мне не хватает несколько вещей :

1. Возможность перемещать панель по графику в удобное для меня место.

2. Возможность сканирования только выбранной пары, а не всех в терминале,

3. Или панель, как на индикаторе "Advance 123 Pattern Scanner". Чтобы можно было бы установить на пустой график и запустить только там.

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Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Unlocking Trading Insights Dive into the heart of market dynamics with Advance Divergence Scanner designed for traders seeking a competitive edge. The Divergence Indicator is your key to identifying crucial divergences across various charts, empowering you to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. The Divergence A Divergence signals a potential reversal point because directi
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Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
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Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals link on my profile. Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big challenge for
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
Filter:
Mighty01
64
Mighty01 2024.02.15 00:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

EdwardRN
50
EdwardRN 2023.06.20 13:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.20 14:14
Hi,
I just sent the user manual PDF file to your PV please check. ☘️🙏🌺
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1286
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.06 18:21 
 

пока на тесте. будут результаты - отпишу.

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14-04-2023

Сканирует не плохо. Немного отличается от мануальных линий ( моих ), но в принципе имеет право на жизнь ;).

Как я уже писал в "Обсуждениях" мне не хватает несколько вещей :

1. Возможность перемещать панель по графику в удобное для меня место.

2. Возможность сканирования только выбранной пары, а не всех в терминале,

3. Или панель, как на индикаторе "Advance 123 Pattern Scanner". Чтобы можно было бы установить на пустой график и запустить только там.

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.07 00:02
Thank you for the review. ☘️🙏🌺
I hope the profits will continue.
OssZ.tFx
91
OssZ.tFx 2023.03.24 17:08 
 

Muy muy buen indicador. Funciona de maravilla con mi estrategia sin mecnioar lo importantes que son los riángulos en rupturas para desarrollo de ondas de Elliot

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.25 11:30
Thank you for the review. ☘️🙏🌺
I hope the profits will continue.
Oleg Nikitin
39
Oleg Nikitin 2023.03.18 08:07 
 

Михаил! купил данный индикатор,вышлите пожалуйста мне файл с руководством. После покупки сделал две сделки на М5, обе плюсовые.Были сигналы на М1, но сделки не успел открыть. Первое впечатление хорошее.

Mihails Babuskins
78589
Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.18 09:30
Thank you for the review. ☘️🙏🌺
I hope the profits will continue.
I sent you the user-manual PDF file, please check your PV.
Reply to review