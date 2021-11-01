Ichimoku Signal Scanner
- Indicators
- Mihails Babuskins
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 28 May 2024
- Activations: 20
Ichimoku Signals Dashboard
To test the indicator please download demo version here.
Find Ichimoku signals as easy as you can.
Ichimoku is one of the most powerful trends recognition indicators. And it has valid signals for the trades.
This indicator scans several symbols and time-frames by the Ichimoku to find all the signals that you want and show in a dashboard.
It's easy to use, just drag it onto the chart.
- It's better to add Ichimoku indicator to chart before adding this indicator.
Ichimoku All Signals
The indicator can detect 9 main Ichimoku signals. By push notification, you can quickly get notified when signals occur.
Indicator Parameters:
- Symbols (separate them by the comma) - Enter symbols and separate them by the comma.
- Timeframes (separate them by the comma) - Enter time-frames and separate them by the comma .
- Signal Type:
- Tenkansen & Kijunsen Cross
- T & K cross Above/Under the Kumo
- Exit the Price from the Kumo
- Price & Tenkansen Cross
- Price & Kijunsen Cross
- Price & Chikou Cross
- SpanA & SpanB Cross (Cross of Kumos Ahead)
- Exit Tenkansen from the Kumo
- Exit Kijunsen from the Kumo
- Colors Of Title of Rows & Columns - To change the color of the header of rows and columns.
- Color Of Bull Signals
- Color Of Bear Signals
- Color Of No Signals
- Color Of Descriptions
- Font Name - Indicator's Interface font.
- Font Size
- Sending Push Notifications - To send Push Notifications
- Sending Push Notifications Period
Indicator Update:
The indicator will always be updated to improve the results and suggestions of users.
Good Luck.
A simple tool to source opportunities falling into the category of Ichimoku trading without having to browse the entire market manually to find set-ups. Processing is a bit lengthy, the options are not many (only the basic Ichimoku configurations are covered without the possibility to combine them to achieve a multi-criteria search), and the dashboard is outdated, but this indicator is a good entry point to work out some strategies around Ichimoku. However, signals shall not be taken for granted and beginners shall bear in mind that the tool's effectiveness will directly depend on trading experience, additional filters and competent Money Management. Overall a not-too-expensive, good starting place, which shall be developed further to achieve higher grade performance against some of its direct competitors displaying more features and speed of execution.