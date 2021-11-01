Ichimoku Signal Scanner

Ichimoku Signals Dashboard

To test the indicator please download demo version here.

Find Ichimoku signals as easy as you can.

Ichimoku is one of the most powerful trends recognition indicators. And it has valid signals for the trades.

This indicator scans several symbols and time-frames by the Ichimoku to find all the signals that you want and show in a dashboard.

It's easy to use, just drag it onto the chart.

It's better to add Ichimoku indicator to chart before adding this indicator.

Ichimoku All Signals

The indicator can detect 9 main Ichimoku signals. By push notification, you can quickly get notified when signals occur.

Indicator Parameters:

Symbols (separate them by the comma) - Enter symbols and separate them by the comma.

Timeframes (separate them by the comma) - Enter time-frames and separate them by the comma .

Signal Type:

Tenkansen & Kijunsen Cross



T & K cross Above/Under the Kumo



Exit the Price from the Kumo



Price & Tenkansen Cross



Price & Kijunsen Cross



Price & Chikou Cross



SpanA & SpanB Cross (Cross of Kumos Ahead)



Exit Tenkansen from the Kumo



Exit Kijunsen from the Kumo

Colors Of Title of Rows & Columns - To change the color of the header of rows and columns.

Color Of Bull Signals

Color Of Bear Signals

Color Of No Signals

Color Of Descriptions

Font Name - Indicator's Interface font.

Font Size

Sending Push Notifications - To send Push Notifications

Sending Push Notifications Period

Indicator Update:

The indicator will always be updated to improve the results and suggestions of users.

Good Luck.