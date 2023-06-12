Greedy Red

4.34

  • Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file

Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR.
Volume Profile FR calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes).

With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse.

You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them.

Greedy Red(GR)’s algorithm uses Volume Profile FR to detect support and resistance are and opens position.

You can download the Volume Profile FR Indicator here.


Recommendations

Trading pairs
AUDNZD- NZDCHF - AUDJPY - EURNZD - CHFJPY - AUDCAD - EURUSD
CADJPY - EURAUD - NZDCAD - NZDJPY - EURJPY - USDCAD -XAUUSD
Timeframe M15,M30,H1,H4(M15 is the best)
Minimum deposit 
 $100 in Cent Account(10000 cents), 800$ in Standard Accounts
Leverage
 Minimum : 1:30
Brokers
 Every Brokers, ECN account recommended with Low spreads.
Account Currency   USD,EUR


Explanation of algorithm
EA detects divergences by the RSI Divergence Indicator and opens a position, If the market moves in according of the position, the expert do trail the stop. Otherwise, it waits for a new divergence and if it occurs, it adds to the position volume by opening a new trade(Martingale method), and all positions have stop-loss to protect against unexpected market fluctuations. Positions do not have a take-profit, and are closed using the trail stop mechanism to gain the maximum possible profit.
 
All operations such as position opening, trail stop, money management and protection of positions are automatically managed by the EA.


    Some recommendations for better performance
    • Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
    • EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.
    • You can run the EA in several chart to overlap profits.
    • If new update available, you can download and replace even have open positions, just enter "Magic letter" for each chart as same as before. 
    • Recommended symbols are selected due to the daily volatility and also better adherence to money management.


    • If you want to use the EA in several charts in an account, you should change the "Magic Letter" in settings, select different for each chart.

    • Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.






    Reviews 34
    TeahaRobert
    144
    TeahaRobert 2025.10.09 23:19 
     

    it is a good product if you follow the manufacturer's instructions and give the right capital. very operative and prompt. came to the rescue with every problem

    Sanwar Ali Ahmed
    135
    Sanwar Ali Ahmed 2024.12.11 09:59 
     

    If truly understood what the strategy is behind these bots this is a extremely high-quality expert advisor, this is the first review am writing on any bots after experimenting for three years, thank you

    Lamberto José
    86
    Lamberto José 2024.11.01 12:43 
     

    Don't listen the haters, you only need to follow the instructions in the pdf, that wat is almost impossible to blow up your account, follow the instructions and have patience, you will have good profit

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    Filter:
    TeahaRobert
    144
    TeahaRobert 2025.10.09 23:19 
     

    it is a good product if you follow the manufacturer's instructions and give the right capital. very operative and prompt. came to the rescue with every problem

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.10.11 22:41
    Thank you ☘️🌺
    Sanwar Ali Ahmed
    135
    Sanwar Ali Ahmed 2024.12.11 09:59 
     

    If truly understood what the strategy is behind these bots this is a extremely high-quality expert advisor, this is the first review am writing on any bots after experimenting for three years, thank you

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2025.04.26 14:30
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Lamberto José
    86
    Lamberto José 2024.11.01 12:43 
     

    Don't listen the haters, you only need to follow the instructions in the pdf, that wat is almost impossible to blow up your account, follow the instructions and have patience, you will have good profit

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.11.13 15:28
    Thank you for your feedback.
    I hope the profit in the market will continue. 🙏☘️🌺
    Konstantin Osadchuk
    956
    Konstantin Osadchuk 2024.07.26 10:18 
     

    its bad ea in my test its all ways in losing position and the profit are way to small to cover the loss

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.08.05 18:21
    Please read the user manual PDF file this is a profitable EA.
    Do Van Duong
    433
    Do Van Duong 2024.07.08 03:33 
     

    Great and profitable EA

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.07.09 16:20
    Thank you for your feedback.
    I hope the profit in the market will continue. 🙏☘️🌺
    Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
    1475
    Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2024.05.13 15:10 
     

    This EA is truly profitable and its creator is always there to help you

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.05.15 17:27
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia
    354
    Jesus Alejandro Espinosa Garcia 2024.03.18 17:27 
     

    It is a very good advisor, do not expect large profits from a single trade, follow the creator's recommendations and guarantee constantly, it is a bot to be patient when you least expect it and you will have great profits with you.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.03.19 00:48
    Thank you for your feedback.
    I hope the profit in the market will continue. 🙏☘️🌺
    jiangying2222
    60
    jiangying2222 2024.03.05 07:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2024.03.19 00:47
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    please check your private messages.
    Bill.Liberalism
    169
    Bill.Liberalism 2023.09.28 08:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.28 08:58
    Thank you for your feedback.
    I hope the profit in the market will continue. 🙏☘️🌺
    keithlim123
    120
    keithlim123 2023.09.27 13:47 
     

    This is an honest review of the EA. Ran the EA from Sep 18-27. On Sep 27, my live account was blown. Not at all satisfied with the performance of the EA.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.27 17:30
    The EA works very well, I sent you the user manual file you should follow the instructions.
    You can see the real signals that are using the EA.
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1985389
    Jerry Pui
    463
    Jerry Pui 2023.09.13 18:43 
     

    I like the concept of volume POC along with divergence for this EA, been using it for about 1 week, with pretty good positive result!

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.18 18:06
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Jesroy
    136
    Jesroy 2023.09.02 07:40 
     

    This EA is good with low risk profile of 1, or else it will blow your account, the recovery if the trade goes againt you is very bad, and it will cause more drawdown. I had asked the author to have a breakEven option, hope he adds it in the next update.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.03 12:24
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Chi Ho Thomas Yung
    411
    Chi Ho Thomas Yung 2023.08.31 16:20 
     

    I have been using the Greedy Red EA for over a month now, and I must say that it has been a refreshing experience compared to other trading EAs I've tried in the past. This EA stands out due to its unique approach and excellent performance.

    One of the standout features of the Greedy Red EA is its ability to keep the drawdown to a minimum. This has given me added confidence while using the EA, as I don't have to worry about significant losses during unfavorable market conditions. It also eliminates the need to constantly monitor high-risk news events, making it more convenient and stress-free to use.

    Unlike other EAs that primarily focus on scalping and generate quick profits, the Greedy Red EA takes a slightly longer-term approach. While it may take a few days for trades to materialize, the resulting profits are truly impressive. This long-term strategy has contributed to the stability and consistency of my trading results.

    I appreciate how the Greedy Red EA simplifies the property menu, making it incredibly easy to get started. The user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing even beginners to navigate and make the most of the EA's features. The presence of a detailed user menu further enhances the overall user experience, providing me with all the necessary information and options to optimize my trading settings.

    The developer behind the Greedy Red EA has been exceptionally helpful and responsive. Whenever I had questions or needed assistance, reaching out to them was a breeze. Their prompt and knowledgeable support has made my journey with the EA much smoother.

    While I highly recommend the Greedy Red EA for most trading pairs, I would advise caution when using it on Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. The volatile nature of these assets can potentially result in significant drawdowns, so it's best to exercise discretion and consider other options for crypto trading.

    In summary, the Greedy Red EA has earned its place as a valuable component of my trading system. Its unique approach, low drawdown, and impressive profitability make it a standout choice among other trading EAs. With an easy-to-use interface and excellent support, it has truly exceeded my expectations.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.31 20:51
    Thank you for your kindness. 🙏☘️🌺
    Daniel Frank
    910
    Daniel Frank 2023.08.25 05:04 
     

    Amazing robot, it has been making profit consistently. Strongly recommended.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.30 03:31
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Dae Neung Kim
    1176
    Dae Neung Kim 2023.08.13 19:23 
     

    Developers are sincere and provide active support to users. Greedy Red is also a great product.

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.13 20:05
    Thank you for your kindness. 🙏☘️🌺
    Loic Georges Chinchilla
    734
    Loic Georges Chinchilla 2023.08.05 12:38 
     

    Great EA so far as the results are very good. The logic behind is very smart and support from Mihails is amazing. Thank you!

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.05 22:47
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Jou
    1373
    Jou 2023.07.29 04:55 
     

    Good results so far

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.07.30 13:13
    Thank you for your kindness. 🙏☘️🌺
    Zheming Wen
    86
    Zheming Wen 2023.07.26 11:15 
     

    Note that both Greedy Blue & Red are using martingale. The developer has now updated the description accordingly. I am testing the EA in demo accounts to determine whether its SL mechanism is good in the long run.

    2023-09-27: I used the EA to trade one curreny pair NZDCHF which sold the pair a few weeks ago, the price of the currency pair has been increasing since. As a martingale system that increases the amount in the opposite direction of the trend, it blew my account. Only use it if you have a lot of surplus funds sitting around and are willing to pay for expensive swap fees!

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.07.26 11:57
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Hamzeh2459
    30
    Hamzeh2459 2023.07.23 23:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.07.24 16:45
    Thank you so much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Chris Sams
    154
    Chris Sams 2023.07.21 19:18 
     

    So far, so good! I already made 12% in 3 days of running greedy red. I love how this EA because it includes stop losses for risk management. Very easy to set up, great support; I highly recommend it!!

    Mihails Babuskins
    78589
    Reply from developer Mihails Babuskins 2023.07.23 21:03
    Thank you for your kindness. 🙏☘️🌺
    12
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