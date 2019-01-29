PZ Stochastic EA
- Experts
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- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 22 September 2022
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- It implements three different entry strategies
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features
- Filter trading by hours and weekdays
- Built-in money management
The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will:
- Trade when the Stochastic Indicator is oversold or overbought
- Trade main and signal line crosses at oversold and overbought levels
- Trade all main and signal line crosses
Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Stochastic Settings - Enter your desired stochastic input parameters.
- Trading Settings - Select the oversold/overbought values, trading direction and trading scenarios to trade.
- Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Asian, European or American sessions.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expectThis EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Ótimo excelente está trabalhando muito bem estou passando até me aposentar faz muito dinheiro 💰 estou ficando rico