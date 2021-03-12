Simple RSI trader

This is a simple Expert Advisor that uses the RSI indicator to enter a trade and several patterns. the advisor trades one deal and each deal has a stop loss and take profit (set in the settings) in case of failure (the deal is closed by stop loss), it is possible to increase the lot of the next deal.

The telegram group: https://t.me/FXAdvisorsMy

Start_trade - time to start trading

End_trade - trade end time

Lot - size of the lot for opening the first order (this is a fixed lot used if autolot is disabled)

minraznica - is the minimum difference in the closing price of the previous bar and the current bar

Autolot - enable / disable Autolot

TFSinior - timeframe for tracking the trend

KAutolot - lot coefficient when the autolot function is enabled

K_Martin - multiplier for the next order

Stoploss - stop loss

Takeprofit - take profit

Magic - magic number

RsiTimeFrame - timeframe of the RSI indicator

PeriodRSI - RSI period

RSILevelsell - RSI value for the first sell order

RSILevelbuy - RSI value for the first buy order