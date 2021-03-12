Simple RSI trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.24
This is a simple Expert Advisor that uses the RSI indicator to enter a trade and several patterns. the advisor trades one deal and each deal has a stop loss and take profit (set in the settings) in case of failure (the deal is closed by stop loss), it is possible to increase the lot of the next deal.
The telegram group: https://t.me/FXAdvisorsMy
Start_trade - time to start trading
End_trade - trade end time
Lot - size of the lot for opening the first order (this is a fixed lot used if autolot is disabled)
minraznica - is the minimum difference in the closing price of the previous bar and the current bar
Autolot - enable / disable Autolot
TFSinior - timeframe for tracking the trend
KAutolot - lot coefficient when the autolot function is enabled
K_Martin - multiplier for the next order
Stoploss - stop loss
Takeprofit - take profit
Magic - magic number
RsiTimeFrame - timeframe of the RSI indicator
PeriodRSI - RSI period
RSILevelsell - RSI value for the first sell order
RSILevelbuy - RSI value for the first buy order
Excellent Expert Advisor