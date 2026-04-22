BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro

  • Experts
  • Michael B Neely
    Michael B Neely

    Michael B Neely

    I began with an interest in trading in the late 1990s. I became a broker in the US for commodities and currencies in 2002-2004. I started trading with my own money in 2009. I had a very profitable trading year in 2014 and on 2015 got out of the markets. I started coding in 2011 working with websites
  • Version: 8.30
  • Updated: 22 April 2026

Overview

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a rule-based Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability mean reversion setups on the H4 timeframe. When price closes outside a 20-period Bollinger Band and then re-enters on the next bar — confirmed by an RSI extreme — the EA enters at market on the bar open. An optional weekly Donchian Channel filter restricts entries to trades near structural range boundaries, significantly improving profit factor and reducing drawdown.

How it works

The signal requires three conditions to align simultaneously on the last two closed H4 bars:

1. The previous bar closed outside the Bollinger Band (overextension confirmed)

2. The current bar closed back inside the band (reversion confirmed)

3. RSI reached an extreme on the overextension bar (momentum confirmation)

When the Donchian filter is enabled, buy signals are only accepted near the weekly range low and sell signals near the weekly range high — limiting entries to structurally justified locations and filtering out mid-range noise trades.

Pair / Platform

Donchian
 Profit factor
 Win rate
 Max DD
EURUSD H4 — MT4
 ON
 1.72
 64.00%
 21.91%
GBPUSD H4 — MT4
 ON
 2.46
 66.67%
 10.68%

What is included

— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq4 (MetaTrader 4, v8.10)

— BB_RSI_MeanReversion_Pro.mq5 (MetaTrader 5, v8.11)

— Full settings guide with recommended configurations

Recommended pairs

EURUSD — primary pair, best overall results

GBPUSD — strong secondary pair, good win rates

USDCHF — acceptable tertiary pair

Note: JPY pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY) were tested extensively and produced consistent losses across all configurations. They are not recommended for use with this EA.

Timeframe testing

H4 — optimal. Consistent profits across all recommended pairs.

H1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable. Not recommended.

D1 — tested and confirmed unprofitable (too few signals). Not recommended.

Risk disclosure

Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Forex trading involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account before trading live. Use appropriate position sizing for your account balance.

Suggested Settings guide

Quick start — recommended settings

Attach the EA to an H4 chart on EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDCHF.

Set useDonchian = true, donchianPeriod = 20, donchianBuffer = 50.

Set stopLoss = 75, takeProfit = 150, LotSize to suit your risk tolerance.

All other settings can remain at defaults.

RSI settings

rsiPeriod — default 8. Lower values give more signals but more noise. Higher values give fewer, higher-quality signals.

rsiHighLevel / rsiLowLevel — default 70/30. The RSI extreme required on the overextension bar. Widening to 75/25 reduces trades; narrowing to 65/35 increases them.

rsiMidHigh / rsiMidLow — default 60/40. RSI levels at which the EA exits a trade early if price has reached the BB midline. These trigger the mean reversion exit before the fixed TP is hit.

Bollinger band settings

bbPeriod — default 20. Standard setting. Not recommended to change.

bbDeviation — default 2.0. Higher values (e.g. 2.5) require more extreme overextensions before signaling — fewer but potentially higher-quality trades.

bbShift — default 1. Always reads from the last fully closed bar. Do not change.

Donchian channel filter

useDonchian — strongly recommended: true. The filter reads the highest high and lowest low of the last N completed weekly bars to define the current range. Buy signals only fire within donchianBuffer pips of the weekly low; sell signals only near the weekly high.

donchianPeriod — default 20 (20 weekly bars ≈ 5 months of range). Increase for a longer structural range; decrease for a shorter, more reactive one.

donchianBuffer — default 50 pips. The pip distance from the weekly high/low within which signals are accepted. Reduce to tighten the filter; increase to allow more signals.

Order settings

LotSize — default 0.04. All backtests were run at this size on a $750 account (~0.53% risk per trade at 75-pip SL). Scale proportionally to your account.

stopLoss — default 75 pips. Tested extensively. Do not reduce below 50 pips on H4 — intra-bar wicks will stop you out prematurely.

takeProfit — default 150 pips (2:1 RR). Set to 0 to disable the fixed TP and use trailing stop as the sole exit.

Trade management

useTrailStop — optional. When enabled, the trailing stop activates after trailStart pips of profit and moves in trailStep pip increments. Set takeProfit = 0 when using trail as the primary exit.

useBreakEven — optional. Moves the stop loss to entry + breakEvenBuffer pips once breakEvenAt pips of profit is reached. Can be combined with trailing stop.

Session and EA settings

useSessionFilter — optional. Restricts trading to specific server hours. Useful if you want to avoid low-liquidity periods.

MagicNumber — default 473829. Change if running multiple EAs on the same account to avoid order conflicts.

MaxOpenOrders — default 1. The EA trades one position at a time per chart. Attach to separate charts for each pair.

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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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