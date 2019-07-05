PipFinite Binary Options PRO MT5

4.29
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar.

Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability!

Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge.


How Increase Your Probability

Information revealed here ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038

NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options.


Benefits You Get

  • Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness.
  • Generates many signals so you can have more options to trade.
  • Compatible to other indicators to further increase accuracy.
  • Statistics generated per signal outcome.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Open of the bar".
  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

    How To Trade

    Follow 3 easy steps to trade.

    Step 1: Win Rate

    • Actual Win Rate is greater than Minimum Win Rate (Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate).
    Step 2: Entry
    • Enter trade on a new signal.
    Step 3: Exit
    • Wait for the bar to close to get results.

      Reliable Statistics Calculation

      Every signal is evaluated to give you the confidence to execute your trades.

      Win Condition

      • Buy Win - when the current bar closed greater than or equal to the open (Close ≥ Open)
      • Sell Win - when the current bar closed less than or equal to the open (Close ≤ Open)

      Loss Condition

      • Buy Loss - when the current bar closed less than the open (Close < Open)
      • Sell Loss - when the current bar closed greater than the open (Close > Open)

      Min Win Rate

      • The minimum win rate required to be profitable.

        Actual Win Rate

        • Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.


        Parameters

        • Payout - the profit percent you get per trade.
        • Signal Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
        • Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculation.
        • Misc Parameters - controls the universal visibility of objects and buffers.
        • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
        • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
        • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
        • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.


        User Manual

        For more information ► Click Here

        Reviews 20
        joe Brown
        432
        joe Brown 2024.08.14 16:29 
         

        This Binary options pro indicator mt5 version is on fire its my best BO indicator yet, I can't wait to get the BO scanner

        hamtreemethawee
        90
        hamtreemethawee 2023.07.31 18:37 
         

        Good

        francis PACERE
        119
        francis PACERE 2021.02.19 17:23 
         

        Bonjour j'ai acheté Pipfinite Binary Options Pro MT5 et je ne suis pas du tout déçu. Pour le peu de temps d'utilisation, j'ai compris que cet indicateur donne de bon résultats lorsqu'il est associé avec d'autres indicateurs tel que le stochastique. C'est donc un très bon indicateur pour peu qu'on saches l'utiliser. Merci Karlo Wilson Vendiola et toute l'équipe Pipfinite pour le travail qu'ils font. C'est le quatrième indicateur que j'achète et tout est super et fonctionne à merveille. Avec le scanner l'utilisation de l'indicateur sera encore plus facile.

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        Filter:
        Igor Gorodnichii
        225
        Igor Gorodnichii 2025.08.17 16:39 
         

        Great

        Update 19.08.2025:

        This indicator turned out to be useless without an additional scanner. You literally cannot use it unless you leave a positive review to get the scanner. After proper testing, I can officially say: it’s junk. Not recommended.

        Luis Jesus Martins De Barros
        143
        Luis Jesus Martins De Barros 2025.03.31 16:15 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        joe Brown
        432
        joe Brown 2024.08.14 16:29 
         

        This Binary options pro indicator mt5 version is on fire its my best BO indicator yet, I can't wait to get the BO scanner

        JeanMarc2222
        1507
        JeanMarc2222 2024.03.06 19:40 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        hamtreemethawee
        90
        hamtreemethawee 2023.07.31 18:37 
         

        Good

        Patrick Jeannot
        1565
        Patrick Jeannot 2021.07.23 16:38 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        francis PACERE
        119
        francis PACERE 2021.02.19 17:23 
         

        Bonjour j'ai acheté Pipfinite Binary Options Pro MT5 et je ne suis pas du tout déçu. Pour le peu de temps d'utilisation, j'ai compris que cet indicateur donne de bon résultats lorsqu'il est associé avec d'autres indicateurs tel que le stochastique. C'est donc un très bon indicateur pour peu qu'on saches l'utiliser. Merci Karlo Wilson Vendiola et toute l'équipe Pipfinite pour le travail qu'ils font. C'est le quatrième indicateur que j'achète et tout est super et fonctionne à merveille. Avec le scanner l'utilisation de l'indicateur sera encore plus facile.

        Serge Shammas
        247
        Serge Shammas 2021.02.15 13:01 
         

        the win rate is not good, maybe 50% or less. would be nice to know if there is a way to improve it.

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.05.01 08:49
        Thank you for your review.
        .
        PipFinite Binary Options Pro needs to reach at least 55% before you consider the signals
        If your numbers are below 55%
        We suggest you look for another pair or timeframe that has at least 55%
        There are plenty of pairs and timeframes to choose from
        .
        To further improve the probability
        We suggest combing it to another indicator like Bollinger Bands (reversal strategy) or
        Moving average (trend strategy)
        .
        To make profit using our indicator, you need:
        (1) A broker that offers a payout of 80% or Higher
        (2) Combining to another indicator to further increase winrate
        .
        You can check:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038
        Sebastiao Reis Antonio
        33
        Sebastiao Reis Antonio 2021.02.12 12:09 
         

        Parece ser bom,ainda estou em fase testes e adaptação.

        Benjamin Riedmueller
        211
        Benjamin Riedmueller 2021.01.17 01:54 
         

        Used it on synthetic markets the maximum win rate it got was 51% Otherwise always around 40%. I also tried using iCustom to copy buffer 0 and 1. Maybe something was wrong with my code that I haven't found. However I could not import and use the buffers allocated with I custom. I get the error: cannot load custom indicator (... )[4802], I've checked that everything is written correctly and also made sure it is in my Indicators folder.

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.05.01 08:45
        PipFinite Binary Options Pro has a winrate around 55-60%
        .
        If your numbers are below 55%
        We suggest you look for another pair or timeframe that has at least 55%
        There are plenty of pairs and timeframes to choose from
        Combining it to another strategy also increases probability
        .
        To make profit using our indicator, you need:
        (1) A broker that offers a payout of 80% or Higher
        (2) Combining to another indicator to further increase winrate
        .
        You can check:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038
        Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
        404
        Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2020.09.14 19:36 
         

        Great 👍

        shieldwolftrading
        21
        shieldwolftrading 2020.08.06 08:39 
         

        Just purchased this so I will be observing it first together with the scanner once I receive it. So far it looks promising.

        Gary Leon Patton
        336
        Gary Leon Patton 2020.07.13 10:10 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        10302510
        245
        10302510 2020.03.24 17:24 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Istvan Balazsa
        266
        Istvan Balazsa 2020.01.07 10:01 
         

        Super product!

        Tops89
        34
        Tops89 2019.12.21 06:09 
         

        Works good

        lucasfortunaa
        21
        lucasfortunaa 2019.11.06 02:47 
         

        Me parece ser bom. Estou testando ainda!

        lupus89
        80
        lupus89 2019.09.13 11:28 
         

        good

        elimarz
        54
        elimarz 2019.08.28 18:42 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Coverdalepc
        180
        Coverdalepc 2019.07.06 13:04 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Reply to review