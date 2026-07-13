The indicator Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro(Chart Pro) is part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS. Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro is a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and dynamically track institutional Supply and Demand zones directly on your price chart.







This indicator is built upon my original Shved Supply and Demand indicator, which historically pioneered my development line and earned the trust of tens of thousands of traders worldwide. However, this new Pro version features a completely redesigned, fundamentally different, and highly advanced zone-searching algorithm that elevates charting accuracy to a whole new level.

The indicator is exceptionally versatile: due to its outstanding optimization, it is perfect both for ultra-fast intraday scalping (on M1 and M5 timeframes) and for long-term position trading and investing (on weekly and monthly scales).

Truly Unique Zone Detection Algorithm:

The main difference between my indicator and hundreds of other indicators on the web lies in its unique, proprietary mathematical scanning core. Most standard indicators simply mark any swing high/low or random price reversals. My indicator uses a highly advanced mathematical filter that evaluates the momentum and speed of the sharp breakout relative to the size and volatility of the order accumulation range itself.

The algorithm determines whether the consolidation was a true institutional base with unfilled limit orders or just random market noise. This filters out up to 90% of weak, false levels, displaying only those high-probability zones where major institutional limit orders still remain. There are no analogs of this filtering algorithm available anywhere else.

How It Works:

The algorithm scans the chart for four classic Price Action models:

Rally-Base-Rally (RBR) and Drop-Base-Rally (DBR) to identify Demand zones (buys).

Drop-Base-Drop (DBD) and Rally-Base-Drop (RBD) to identify Supply zones (sells).

Each pattern is strictly evaluated by the proportions of the initial momentum, the size and duration of the price consolidation range, and the speed of the subsequent price breakout.

Key Features of the Pro Version:

Proprietary Algorithm: All base-detection ratios are professionally pre-configured and work automatically on any asset class. All calculation parameters are hidden inside the code to protect my intellectual property.

Dynamic Zone Tracking (Mitigation): A zone remains active and extends to the right until the price breaks its extreme boundary (the Break Both Levels rule). As soon as the price completely absorbs the limit order barrier, the zone is deactivated.

Historical Tests & Reactions: You can enable the display of broken zones (Show Invalid Zones). They will remain on the chart as thin lines in the base color, allowing you to visually evaluate the history of re-tests and bounces.

Professional Visuals: A clean color scheme (red for Supply/sells, green for Demand/buys) and customizable line styles make chart analysis comfortable and efficient.

Highly Optimized Performance: Written in pure, clean MQL5, the code runs instantly and ensures fluid responsiveness during multi-chart trading.

Trading Recommendations:

Supply and Demand zones represent ideal areas for entering trades on a re-test with minimum risk. Stop-loss is set behind the opposite outer boundary of the base, providing a very tight stop-loss and an outstanding risk-to-reward ratio for each trade.