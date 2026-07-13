Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro

The indicator Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro(Chart Pro) is part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS. Shved Supply and Demand Chart Pro is a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to automatically detect and dynamically track institutional Supply and Demand zones directly on your price chart.

This indicator is built upon my original  Shved Supply and Demand indicator, which historically pioneered my development line and earned the trust of tens of thousands of traders worldwide. However, this new  Pro version features a completely redesigned, fundamentally different, and highly advanced zone-searching algorithm that elevates charting accuracy to a whole new level.

The indicator is exceptionally versatile: due to its outstanding optimization, it is perfect both for ultra-fast intraday  scalping (on M1 and M5 timeframes) and for  long-term position trading and investing (on weekly and monthly scales).

Truly Unique Zone Detection Algorithm:

The main difference between my indicator and hundreds of other indicators on the web lies in its unique, proprietary mathematical scanning core. Most standard indicators simply mark any swing high/low or random price reversals. My indicator uses a highly advanced mathematical filter that evaluates the momentum and speed of the sharp breakout relative to the size and volatility of the order accumulation range itself.

The algorithm determines whether the consolidation was a true institutional base with unfilled limit orders or just random market noise. This filters out up to 90% of weak, false levels, displaying only those high-probability zones where major institutional limit orders still remain. There are no analogs of this filtering algorithm available anywhere else.

How It Works:

The algorithm scans the chart for four classic Price Action models:

  • Rally-Base-Rally (RBR) and  Drop-Base-Rally (DBR) to identify Demand zones (buys).

  • Drop-Base-Drop (DBD) and  Rally-Base-Drop (RBD) to identify Supply zones (sells).

Each pattern is strictly evaluated by the proportions of the initial momentum, the size and duration of the price consolidation range, and the speed of the subsequent price breakout.

Key Features of the Pro Version:

  • Proprietary Algorithm: All base-detection ratios are professionally pre-configured and work automatically on any asset class. All calculation parameters are hidden inside the code to protect my intellectual property.

  • Dynamic Zone Tracking (Mitigation): A zone remains active and extends to the right until the price breaks its extreme boundary (the Break Both Levels rule). As soon as the price completely absorbs the limit order barrier, the zone is deactivated.

  • Historical Tests & Reactions: You can enable the display of broken zones (Show Invalid Zones). They will remain on the chart as thin lines in the base color, allowing you to visually evaluate the history of re-tests and bounces.

  • Professional Visuals: A clean color scheme (red for Supply/sells, green for Demand/buys) and customizable line styles make chart analysis comfortable and efficient.

  • Highly Optimized Performance: Written in pure, clean MQL5, the code runs instantly and ensures fluid responsiveness during multi-chart trading.

Trading Recommendations:

Supply and Demand zones represent ideal areas for entering trades on a re-test with minimum risk. Stop-loss is set behind the opposite outer boundary of the base, providing a very tight stop-loss and an outstanding risk-to-reward ratio for each trade.


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SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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ShvedSupDem Pro Zone
Andrey Shvedov
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analytics System (SMAS). ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is one of the core modules of the SMAS ecosystem—a professional market analysis system built around supply and demand, market structure, and multi-timeframe confirmation. ShvedSupDem Pro Zone(Chart Pro) is a professional indicator for automated drawing of Supply and Demand zones directly on the chart of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The indicator automatically identifies and plots key market imbalance areas where
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
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This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Shved Supply and Demand MTF sidebar mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the  of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness: This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar for MT4 is the
Shved Position Pips Label mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
Shved Position Pips Label MT4   is a professional utility indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active orders directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab — all the crucial information is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically following the market. When scrolling th
Shved TMA channel pro mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized and rewritten so that its lines  
Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical h
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine mt4
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine   is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on   Supply & Demand   technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes,   Structure Engine   analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary
Shved Position Pips Label
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
Shved Position Pips Label   is a professional utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active positions directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab at the bottom of the terminal — all crucial information about your running trades is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line! Key Advantages: Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment:   The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically f
Shved Supply and Demand MTF Sidebar
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
The indicator MTF Sidebar is part of the  of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Collects and synchronizes multi-timeframe market data, providing a comprehensive overview as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. About the Creator and Algorithm Uniqueness: This indicator was designed and developed by the original creator of the very first, now classic,   Shved Supply and Demand   indicator, which has earned the trust of thousands of traders worldwide. The current MTF Sidebar is the result
Shved TMA channel pro
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved TMA Channel Pro   is a highly accurate professional channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, built on a time-tested combination of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the mathematical Center of Gravity (CG) algorithm. KEY ADVANTAGE: NO REPAINT Most standard TMA indicators on the market repaint their historical values, erasing old false signals, which makes them completely useless for live trading on real accounts. Our indicator   Shved TMA Channel Pro   is fully optimized an
Shved Supply and Demand cluster profile
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS). Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem. Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders. The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical hear
Shved Supply and Demand structure engine
Andrey Shvedov
Indicators
Shved Structure Engine Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) Shved Structure Engine is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on Supply & Demand technology. Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes, Structure Engine analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions. Using proprietary market st
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