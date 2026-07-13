D1 Trend Scanner

See the signal before you trust the automation

This is a visual indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, close, or manage any trades — it plots an arrow on your H4 chart and fires an alert when a specific, previously validated condition lines up: an H4 Donchian channel breakout in the direction of the D1 trend.

If you want to trade this logic yourself, discretionarily, or just want to see it before deciding whether to automate it — that's what this is for.

The underlying edge (same one behind Trendrix)

This indicator uses the identical D1 trend filter mechanic already validated in our Trendrix EA. Tested on identical historical data, $1,000 starting deposit, same period:

Metric Without D1 filter With D1 filter
Profit Factor 2.08 4.56
Max Drawdown 41.6% 6.2%

We didn't just claim the indicator matches the EA — we checked

Most sellers ship a companion indicator and just assert it reflects the "real" strategy. We didn't want to do that. We reconstructed this indicator's exact signal logic independently and ran it against Trendrix's actual executed trade history (Strategy Tester, full validated period):

  • 94% of real initial breakout entries had a matching indicator signal within 3 days
  • 78% matched within 12 hours, with an average timing difference of 2.3 hours

That's not a claim — it's a direct, checkable comparison between what this indicator shows and what the EA it's modeled on actually did.

How it works

  • Trend filter: D1 MA(50) — only signals aligned with the daily trend are shown
  • Breakout detection: H4 Donchian channel break in the trend direction
  • Display: Arrow plotted directly on the chart at the signal bar
  • Alerts: Terminal popup (Alert) and/or mobile push notification (SendNotification), both optional
  • Non-repainting: A signal is only plotted once its H4 bar has fully closed — it will not appear, then disappear, or shift after the fact

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Chart timeframe: H4 (the indicator internally checks D1 regardless of chart timeframe, but is designed and tested for an H4 chart)
  • History depth: Load sufficient H4 and D1 history for your intended lookback (scroll back / press Home on both timeframes) — signals will only appear where both histories are available

Who this is for

Discretionary traders who want a validated, data-backed trend filter for gold without handing over execution to an automated system — or anyone evaluating our EA lineup who wants to see the underlying logic visually before trusting it with live trading.

Who this is NOT for

If you want fully automated execution, this isn't it by design — it never places a trade. See [Trendrix] for the automated version of this same logic.

Version history

v1.0 — initial release.

Risk Disclosure

Past test results do not guarantee future performance. This indicator displays a signal based on historical patterns; it does not execute trades, manage risk, or guarantee any outcome. Trading leveraged instruments like gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss.


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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Vladyslav Zheltukha
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A high-frequency, high-win-rate scalper — and an honest look at what that means Aurexa trades H1 breakout signals on gold, confirmed by an M15 EMA(21) pullback entry. In backtesting, it runs a win rate around 90%. Before you read that as "low risk," read the next section — it's the most important thing on this page. The payoff profile — and why the risk management isn't optional A ~90% win rate does not mean low risk. It means most trades close with a small profit, and the occasional loss is pr
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A trend-following EA built the transparent way Trendrix trades H4 Donchian channel breakouts on gold, pyramids into confirmed trends up to 6 units with ratcheting ATR-based stops, and filters entries through a D1 trend confirmation. Every component of this system — including the ones we removed — was validated against historical data before being shipped, not added because it "felt right." We're showing you the numbers instead of asking you to trust an equity curve screenshot. The core edge: D1
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