UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5

UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5

 

UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5 is my favorite formula for finding the most accurate levels of support and resistance. I have also splitted those into different categories (dashed lines, solid lines and areas) to mark how strong they are. All is stored in buffers so they are easy to access and implement within other tools.

Addition: The tool may need to be adjusted to the asset it is applied on - asset's differ in terms of nr of digis in the price which affects the tool. The needed parameters for that are provided in the settings.


Advantages of using UR FrontEndBackEnd MT5:

  1. Just 2 parameters to set up how dense and how far should the be the calculations
  2. Supports and Resistances are stored inside buffers, ascending/descending starting the price we are at on the given asset
  3. 3 kinds of lines for a quick visual feedback on how strong the support/resistance lines are -> DASHED, SOLID and AREA

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR FrondEndBackEnd MT5 ?

It is the easiest support/resistance indicator to use and setup - and also to implement within other tools - all data is easily readable and stored inside 4 buffers.

How to use UR FrondEndBackEnd MT5  ?

See description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • Density: decides on how many lines it will calculate
  • Bars back: How far on the chart should the indicator go and take candles data to make the according calculations

DISPLAY

  • Dashed Line: Mild support/resistance (1)
  • Solid line: Strong support/resistance  (2)
  • Area line: Very Strong support/resistance  (3)
  • All lines above the price are colored red, and all lines below the price are colored blue


ADDITION

  • All the data is stored within 4 buffers:
    - Buffer 0 -> Support lines starting the price down
    - Buffer 1 -> Resistance lines starting the price up
    - Buffer 2 - > Strength of support line (1, 2, 3)
    - Buffer 3 - > Strength of resistance line (1, 2, 3)

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller


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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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