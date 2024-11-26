Middle Line

Middle Line — your key to effective position management!

This unique script for MetaTrader 5 automatically calculates two key average price levels, helping you manage your positions easily and efficiently:

  • Overall Average Price: considers all open positions, showing the balance point of your trades.
  • Average Price Excluding the Best Trade: helps you determine where to optimize volume to minimize risk.

Average levels are instantly displayed on the chart:

  • Solid Line — the overall average price.
  • Dashed Line — the average price excluding the best trade.

With Middle Line, you can quickly identify key levels to reduce volumes or confidently hold onto the best trades.

Why do traders choose Middle Line?

  • Time-saving: instant calculation and clear levels displayed directly on the chart.
  • Precise analysis: takes into account the volume of each position for maximum accuracy.
  • Versatility: works with any instrument and trading style.
  • Simplicity: results are displayed both on the chart and in the terminal window.

Who is Middle Line for?

This tool is designed for traders who:

  • Use grid trading, averaging, or hedging strategies.
  • Want to see their key entry levels and effectively manage volumes.
  • Aim to save time on analysis and make well-informed decisions.

Start managing your positions with precision and confidence using Middle Line!

What’s new in Middle Line?

Middle Line is an improved version of the popular Seredina script (link).

Now your tool is even more powerful:

  • The script calculates two average prices:
    • The overall average price for all positions.
    • The average price excluding the best trade.
  • Added visualization of these levels directly on the chart:
    • Solid Line — the overall average price.
    • Dashed Line — the average price excluding the best trade.
  • New calculation logic: helps you make more accurate decisions in volume management.

Download the updated Middle Line today and experience its benefits!

💬 If this tool has helped you, leave a nice review! Your support inspires me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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