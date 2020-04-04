FX Info Spread MT5





Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show:

Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker)

ATR (Average True Range) in pips

Current Server Time

Current GMT Time

Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%)

Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts

All info labels have a tooltip with the same data

Available customizations:

Enable or disable any info line: Spread, ATR, Server Time, GMT Time, Account Info, NextBarTime, Swap Spread for Long and Short



Change font size, family and color

Change corner position, X and Y margins and line height

Select ATR parameters: TimeFrame in minutes Period





This is the MetaTrader 5 edition.



