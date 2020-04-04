FX Info Spread MT5
- Utilities
- Pedro Fernandez
- Version: 1.11
Minimalist and fully customizable info panel. It works on any chart and timeframe, with 2 - 4 digits brokers and with 3 - 5 digits ones. It can show:
- Current Spread in pips (1 decimal digit if you are on a 3 - 5 digits broker)
- ATR (Average True Range) in pips
- Current Server Time
- Current GMT Time
- Important Account Info: Current Leverage and Stop-out Level (%)
- Time left for the current bar. Very useful on 4 h charts
- All info labels have a tooltip with the same data
Available customizations:
- Enable or disable any info line: Spread, ATR, Server Time, GMT Time, Account Info, NextBarTime, Swap Spread for Long and Short
- Change font size, family and color
- Change corner position, X and Y margins and line height
- Select ATR parameters:
- TimeFrame in minutes
- Period
This is the MetaTrader 5 edition.
Excellent indicator but the only thing it needs for 5 stars in my opinion is the ability to be used with custom symbols.