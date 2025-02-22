Break Runner

BreakRunner - Automated Trading with Advanced Risk Management



BreakRunner is an Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking to automate their operations with a Price Action scalping strategy and advanced risk control. The robot identifies price accumulations and executes buy or sell trades when key highs or lows are broken.

Key Features

Trading Strategy: Identifies price accumulation breakouts to execute scalping trades. Recommended for 5-minute timeframes, configurable.

Risk Management: Variable Risk: This feature allows increasing the risk of the next trade if the previous one was a loss. The additional risk is configurable to help recover previous losses. Operations are closed with SL, so it doesn't function as a "martingale". Variable SL/TP: Automatically adjusts SL and TP according to the maximum or minimum of the accumulation range, with a recommended 1:2 ratio. Fixed SL/TP: Option to set fixed SL/TP values in pips, adjustable per asset. Breakeven and Partial Closures: Advanced control to optimize trade management. Maximum Risk: A daily risk limit can be set to prevent exceeding the maximum allowed risk or endangering a funded account.

Optimization: Compatible with any asset, but it is recommended to optimize parameters like accumulation hours and SL/TP levels per asset and market conditions. Periodic optimization is essential to adapt to market changes.

Backtesting and Performance: In backtests with an initial risk of $20, BreakRunner generated $200 in two months on ICMarkets, with proper optimization.

Optimization and Parameter Configuration

BreakRunner allows full customization through its input parameters, enabling adaptation to different strategies and market conditions. Key values that can be optimized include:

Accumulation and breakout times , to align with the most relevant killzones.

, to align with the most relevant killzones. SL and TP levels , using either fixed values or dynamic adjustments based on the accumulation range.

, using either fixed values or dynamic adjustments based on the accumulation range. Risk management , adjusting risk variability per trade and setting a maximum risk limit.

, adjusting risk variability per trade and setting a maximum risk limit. Entry conditions and additional filters, to tailor the strategy for different assets and trading sessions.

Optimizing these parameters is essential to enhance the EA's performance across different currency pairs and market conditions. Below is a detailed table of all configurable parameters in BreakRunner:

General Parameters Magic Number (int) – Unique identifier to distinguish the EA's trades. Choose the language for messages (Language) – Defines the language for EA messages. Fixed SL. If false, calculates SL based on min/max range (bool) – Determines whether the Stop Loss is fixed or dynamic based on price range. If fixed, it uses the "Fix Stop" and "Fix Take Profit" parameters. If dynamic, it uses the max/min of the accumulation range and a TP defined by the "Ratio SL:TP" parameter. Ratio SL:TP when SL is variable (double) – SL/TP ratio when the SL is dynamic. The SL will be set at the max/min of the accumulation range. Fix Stop_loss pips input variable (int) – Number of pips for the Stop Loss when using a fixed SL. Fix Take profit pips input variable (int) – Number of pips for the Take Profit when using a fixed SL. Condition to allow long entries (bool) – Enables/disables long trades. Condition to allow short entries (bool) – Enables/disables short trades. Condition to allow only one entry at a time (bool) – Allows only one open trade at a time. Time 1: Maximum number of orders in a single day (int) – Maximum number of orders allowed per day in Timeframe 1. Prevents additional trades if entry conditions persist. Time 2: Maximum number of orders in a single day (int) – Maximum number of orders allowed per day in Timeframe 2. Prevents additional trades if entry conditions persist. SL/TP Modification If you want to set BreakEven (bool) – Enables the function to move the SL to Breakeven when the price reaches a defined percentage of the TP. Percentage of defined TP at which SL should be moved to entry value (int) – Percentage of TP reached before moving SL to Breakeven. Pips to add to entry value and close slightly above (int) – Number of pips added to the entry price when moving SL to Breakeven. This prevents minor price fluctuations from closing the trade at the exact entry point. If you want to close half of the lots upon reaching the TP percentage (bool) – Enables partial closure of positions. When the defined % of TP is reached, a % of lots (specified in "percentage of the position to close") will be closed if possible. If you want to increase the TP when closing partially (int) – Increases TP after a partial closure. After closing part of the trade, the remaining position can target a larger TP. Percentage of the position to close (double) – Percentage of the position to be closed when partial closure is enabled. Variable Risk Initial budget (InitialBudget) (double) – EA's initial capital. Used to calculate risk and lot size. It is recommended to match the funded account balance. Initial risk (double) – Initial risk level as a percentage of capital. If variable risk is enabled, this value will adjust automatically based on strategy settings. Risk multiplier (double) – Risk multiplier factor. To increase risk after a loss, set it above 1. If variable risk is not used, keep it at 1. Historical days for calculating variable RR (int) – Number of historical days used to calculate risk. Evaluates the last losing trades within the specified period. Maximum risk the bot can reach (double) – Maximum allowed risk. Prevents excessive risk growth in the strategy. Accumulation 1/2 Candles considered for accumulation (int) – Number of candles required within the range to confirm accumulation. Period for calculating accumulation in T1 (TimeFrame) – Timeframe used for calculating accumulation in T1. Points considered to indicate accumulation (double) – Range in points to confirm accumulation. If, at the defined time, previous candles remain within this range, accumulation is confirmed. Hour to check if accumulation occurred (int) – Exact hour when accumulation is checked. Minute to check if accumulation occurred (int) – Minute of the defined hour when accumulation is verified. Latest hour to check for breakout (int) – Latest hour to check if the accumulation range has been broken. Latest minute to check for breakout (int) – Minute of the latest hour to verify the breakout. Points to indicate breakout above the maximum (int) – Distance in points above the accumulation range that the price must exceed to confirm a breakout. Points to indicate breakout below the minimum (int) – Distance in points below the accumulation range that the price must exceed to confirm a breakout. Graphic Configuration Variable to enable or disable the drawing of objects on the chart (bool) – Enables or disables graphical elements on the chart, such as accumulation zones and SL/TP levels. The attached images show an example of optimization in EURUSD, where key parameters have been selected to improve the efficiency of the process using a "fast optimization." In the upper right corner, the results cloud can be observed, reflecting the evolution and performance of the analyzed combinations. Depending on the asset and each user's conditions, parameters can be configured in different ways to optimize the EA's performance.

Ideal For

BreakRunner is designed for all traders who want to automate their scalping strategies with advanced risk management. Perfect for trading during killzones or any time frame defined by the trader.





