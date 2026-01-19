EA Agulhada do Didi

This Expert Advisor was developed to automate trading operations in MetaTrader 5 using the Didi Index indicator logic as the basis for identifying market entry points.

The EA executes all operations directly on the chart, in an automated manner, following the rules and parameters defined by the user.

The concept of the robot is to apply an objective entry and management logic, allowing the trader to monitor trade execution clearly, without the use of external integrations or additional libraries.

Main Features

Automatic Trading

Trades are executed automatically based on the Didi Index indicator logic.

Configurable Trading Hours

Allows the definition of specific periods during which the EA is allowed to trade. Outside this time window, no new trades are opened.

Trailing Stop

The stop can follow price movement according to the configured parameters, adjusting automatically during the trade.

Automatic Breakeven

Option to move the stop to the entry price when predefined conditions are met, assisting position management.

On-Chart Information Panel

Displays operational information of the Expert Advisor, making it easier to monitor trades and the EA status in real time.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

Demo or Real accounts

Works with any symbol compatible with the platform

Important Note

This product is provided exclusively in compiled format, does not use DLL calls, does not collect user data, and does not integrate with third-party services, in compliance with MQL5 Market standards.