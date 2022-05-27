Gaps
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Displays the appearance of a gap on the chart (when the closing price of the previous bar differs from the opening price of the new bar).
#1 multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this indicator | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version
In the initial settings you can configure:
- The gap size: gap that exceed this value will be displayed.
- Size type: pips / poitns / %;
- Arrow color: separate for up and down gaps.
- Terminal / Email / Push notifications
When you hover the mouse over the gap arrows on the chart, their size will be displayed;
I recommend you to choose the appropriate gap size for different time frames and currency pairs.