Neural Market NavPremium
- Indicators
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ritz Neural Market Navigator Premium
Next-generation analytical indicator that merges AI-inspired neural logic with deep market structure analysis.
It integrates multiple layers of technical and behavioral data — from structure mapping, RSI dynamics, and volume confirmation — into a single intelligent visual ecosystem.
Designed for scalpers, swing, and position traders, this indicator serves as a neural assistant that adapts dynamically to volatility, detects behavioral shifts, and highlights high-probability trade zones across all timeframes.
Core Neural Features
-
Neural Market Structure Detection
-
Auto-detects market structures (HH, HL, LH, LL)
-
Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
-
Swing sensitivity automatically adjusted by volatility context
-
-
Multi-Timeframe MA Analysis
-
Up to 12 Moving Averages from M5 to Monthly
-
Auto-scaling MA periods based on neural volatility adaptation
-
Manual and adaptive modes for full control
-
-
RSI Neural Market Analysis
-
Combines RSI momentum with range and volume confirmation
-
Detects anomalies, exhaustion, and fake breakouts
-
Precision Scoring System (1–1000 scale) for signal reliability
-
-
Real-Time Market Monitoring
-
Continuous OHLC tracking with volatility context
-
Volume threshold detection for market participation insight
-
Smart deviation tracking for live range validation
-
-
Advanced Visualization Layer
-
Color-coded candles by neural trend state
-
Dynamic chart styling and modular UI
-
Real-time data panel for consolidated analysis
(Neural Dashboard)
The DrawDataRow system provides 8 key insights in real time — displayed in the top-right area of your chart:
|Parameter
|Description
|Market Structure
|Current HH/LL pattern and phase
|Swing Levels
|Natural support/resistance pivots
|Trend Direction
|Active trend bias
|Volatility
|Current volatility phase
|Support/Resistance
|Nearest structural levels
|RSI Momentum
|Overbought/oversold condition
|Volume Strength
|Participation confirmation
|Price Action Signal
|Active signal with confidence rating
Usage & Setup
Initial Setup
-
Attach the indicator to your desired chart.
-
Adjust base parameters:
-
Fractal Period → swing detection sensitivity
-
MA Filter Period → trend confirmation
-
RSI Parameters → momentum calibration
-
-
Configure visuals:
-
Choose bullish/bearish colors
-
Customize MA lines, fonts, and panel placement
-
Signal Interpretation
---- Market Structure Logic
-
Bullish (HH + HL): Uptrend confirmed
-
Bearish (LL + LH): Downtrend confirmed
-
Breakout: Structural volatility expansion
-
BOS: Confirmed momentum shift
-
CHoCH: Early reversal indication
---- RSI Neural Analysis
-
Precision Score: Confidence level of signal
-
Volume Confirmation: Filters out weak signals
-
Anomaly Detection: Detects irregular or unsustainable moves
-
Fake Signal Alert: Warns of low-confidence setups
---- Multi-Timeframe MA Alignment
-
Confirms trend bias across short, medium, and long frames
-
Detects fractal harmony or divergence in trend direction
Trading Scenarios
Scenario 1: Trend Following
|Market: BULLISH
|MA Alignment: All Up
|RSI: Not Overbought
|Volume: Confirming
|→ Action: Enter long with structure alignment.
Scenario 2: Reversal Trading
|Market: CHoCH Detected
|RSI: Divergence
|Volume: Anomaly Present
|→ Action: Prepare for trend reversal.
Scenario 3: Range Trading
|Market: Sideways
|MA: Flat
|RSI: Neutral
|→ Action: Execute range-bound strategy.
Optimal Settings
|Trading Style
|Timeframe
|Fractal Period
|MA Filter
|RSI Period
|Day Trading
|M5–M30
|5–7
|10–20
|10–12
|Swing Trading
|H1–H4
|7–9
|20–50
|12–14
|Position Trading
|D1–W1
|9–13
|50–100
|14–21
Risk Management Neural Layer
-
Stop Loss: Place below swing low (Buy) or above swing high (Sell)
-
Take Profit: Use previous swing or MA confluence zones
-
Dynamic SL/TP: Adaptive to volatility using ATR neural scaling
Advanced Capabilities
-
Auto MA Configuration: Fibonacci-based auto-scaling
-
Anomaly Detection Engine: Hidden supply/demand mapping
-
Neural Early Warning System: Predictive alert for trend exhaustion
-
Real-Time Alerts: Visual, sound, and push notifications
Neural Trading Tips
-
Confirm all entries with higher timeframe structure.
-
Prioritize volume-backed RSI signals.
-
Analyze structure before reacting to signals.
-
Wait for BOS/CHoCH confirmation before reversals.
-
Use Data Row for quick neural overview of current market condition.
Customization Options
-
Visuals: Colors, line widths, fonts, positions.
-
Functionality: Sensitivity, alert behavior, MA method.
-
Neural Sensitivity: Adjust to match volatility phase.
Performance Optimization
Optimized for:
-
70% reduced processing load
-
Minimal repainting
-
Low memory footprint
-
Smooth real-time neural computation
Monitoring Checklist
- Market Structure
- Trend Alignment
- Support/Resistance
- RSI Momentum
- Volume Confirmation
- Volatility Conditions
- Active Signal Detection
- Swing Analysis
Final Insight
Ritz Neural Market Navigator represents the evolution of technical trading — combining structure intelligence, volatility awareness, and neural analytics into one cohesive engine.
It doesn’t just read the market — it learns its rhythm, adapting to trend transitions and volatility shifts in real time.
“Navigate the Market Like a Neural System — Smart, Adaptive, and Always Evolving.”