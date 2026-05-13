ALIEN Dashboard

  • Indicators
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 4.20
  • Updated: 13 May 2026
  • Activations: 5
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE )

Overview

The Alien Dashboard Full Edition is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probability trade setups, and assign a quantitative grade to every signal, this indicator brings professional‑grade tools directly onto your chart.

Key Features

🔍 Complete ICT Toolkit

All the classic ICT concepts are implemented and rendered directly on the chart:

  • Market Structure (BOS / MSS) – Automatic detection of bullish and bearish breaks of structure.

  • Liquidity Sweeps – Identifies buy‑side and sell‑side liquidity grabs.

  • AMD Cycles – Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution phases real‑time.

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – Visual rectangles on imbalances.

  • Order Blocks – Highlights the last opposing candle before a strong displacement.

  • Breaker Blocks – Recognised as a professional signal of reversal.

  • OTE Zones – Optimal Trade Entry zones based on 0.618–0.79 Fibonacci retracements.

  • Turtle Soup – Classic false‑breakout reversal pattern.

  • Turtle Body Soup (TBS) – Advanced CRT‑based reversal detection.

  • Judas Swing – Detection of deceptive price runs.

  • ICT 2022 Model – Combined FVG + Order Block + Premium/Discount logic.

  • Macros – Multi‑timeframe bullish/bearish macro trends.

  • Goldbach Level – Mid‑point of the 100‑bar range as a dynamic pivot.

  • Weekly Profile – Weekly open, high/low, premium & discount zones.

  • Cumulative Delta Divergence – Delta‑price divergences.

  • Volume POC – Approximate Point of Control for the current 20‑bar profile.

🧠 Precision Entry Scoring System

One of the indicator’s standout features is its confluence‑based signal grading. Every candlestick is evaluated against a set of user‑defined filters:

  • Killzone active (London/NY session)

  • Market Structure Shift (MSS)

  • Displacement (large candle body)

  • ICT Score (macro + structure + AMD + MTF)

  • TBS / Turtle Soup / Silver Bullet time

Each condition adds to a Precision Score. When the score meets or exceeds the threshold ( Inp_PrecisionThresh ), a Precision Entry signal is generated, labelled ⭐ PRECISION BUY/SELL directly on the chart, together with a Setup Grade (A+, A, B, C, D). This turns a collection of qualitative ICT concepts into a clear, actionable, repeatable signal.

🟢 Silver Bullet Window

The indicator automatically detects the Silver Bullet time window (10:00 – 11:00 AM New York time, roughly 14:00–15:00 GMT) and marks the chart with a “🔫 SILVER BULLET” label. This can be used as a standalone filter or incorporated into the Precision Score.

📊 Integrated Dashboard

A pixel‑based, always‑visible dashboard gives you a snapshot of the market’s state without overwhelming the chart. It offers two pages:

Page 1 – Core Metrics
Trend, Structure, AMD Phase, Killzone status, Silver Bullet, ATR, RSI, MACD Histogram, SuperTrend direction, Setup Grade, and Precision Score.

Page 2 – ICT Details
ICT Score, MTF Signal, Macro Trend, Daily Bias, Volume status, 2022 Model presence, CRT Range, and TBS Signal.

All values are colour‑coded using bull (lime), bear (red), and neutral (grey) – highly intuitive at a glance.

 Advanced Alerts

When a Precision Entry signal fires and alerts are enabled, the indicator displays a pop‑up message in the MetaTrader terminal and/or pushes a notification. A separate alert activates during the Silver Bullet window, ensuring you never miss the most critical trading period.

🎨 Fully Customisable

Virtually every parameter is adjustable through well‑organised input sections:

  • Structure length, EMA periods, ATR length, SuperTrend factor.

  • All ICT drawing toggles (you can enable or disable any concept).

  • Precision thresholds and mandatory filters.

  • Dashboard page selection.

  • Bull/bear/neutral colours.

This allows traders to tailor the tool to their exact methodology.

🧭 Multi‑Timeframe Analysis

You can define up to three higher timeframes for macro trend and three different timeframes for MTF confirmation. The indicator pulls data from these timeframes in real‑time, integrating them into the ICT Score and dashboard display, ensuring your analysis stays aligned across multiple horizons.

✍️ Professional Drawing Tools

Every ICT pattern is drawn using native MetaTrader objects – rectangles, trend lines, and text labels – with proper coloring and back‑layering. The indicator maintains a clean chart by automatically deleting old objects when no longer needed, using a consistent prefix ( VIP_ ). This means no cluttered history, only the most recent signals visible.

How It Works

  1. The indicator continuously evaluates price action on the current chart timeframe.

  2. It calculates SuperTrend, market structure, and all ICT patterns.

  3. It computes an ICT Score (range –10 to +10) by weighting macro alignment, structure, AMD phase, MTF, and TBS.

  4. A Precision Score is then derived from a checklist of parameters.

  5. When the Precision Score meets the threshold, the indicator draws a ⭐ PRECISION BUY/SELL label and emits an alert.

  6. All relevant data is streamed to the on‑chart dashboard, updated every tick.

This process gives traders a true systematic ICT‑based decision support tool, without the need to manually track dozens of concepts.

Typical Use Cases

  • Manual traders who want a clean, visual representation of ICT concepts and an objective entry signal.

  • Semi‑automated trading – the precision signals can be used to trigger manual entries or as a filter for an Expert Advisor (the indicator’s buffer can easily be extended for iCustom calls).

  • Educational purposes – the dashboard makes it easy to see how different ICT components align in real time.

Input Parameters (Summary)

Section Key Inputs
Core Indicators Structure Length, EMA periods, ATR length, Fixed SL, SuperTrend settings
ICT Toggles Enable/disable every ICT feature individually (AMD, Sweeps, Killzones, FVG, OB, Breakers, etc.)
Precision Features Precision on/off, threshold, grade display, mandatory filters (Killzone, MSS, Displacement)
Multi‑Timeframe Define HTF1–3 (Macro) and MTF1–3 (Confirmation)
Advanced Features Silver Bullet, Volume POC, Delta Div, Weekly Profile, CRT Lookback
Colors Bullish, Bearish, Neutral colors
Dashboard Page selection

Why Choose Alien Dashboard Full Edition?

  • Unmatched ICT coverage – 20+ professional concepts in one indicator.

  • Actionable, graded signals – not just drawings, but a clear buy/sell scoring system.

  • Non‑repainting – all calculations are based on closed candles (real‑time shift = 0).

  • Clean chart – auto‑deletion of old objects prevents visual overload.

  • Highly optimised – minimal CPU impact, suitable for 24/7 operation.

  • Ready for integration – its internal logic can be connected to an Expert Advisor via custom buffers.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 

  • Any symbol / timeframe (optimised for Forex, Indices, Gold)

  • Chart must have at least 250 bars loaded (for EMAs and lookback periods)

Elevate your trading with institutional‑grade ICT analysis – Alien Dashboard Full Edition is the only tool you’ll ever need on your chart.




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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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