Personal Chart MT5

If you can not create a background image for yourself (photo size and format must be changed), let me know. I make your photo for free. Otherwise, you can read the help file.

A tool for chart management

You can change the background image

You can change the background color

Change the color of the candles

Volume colors, line charts and everything else

You can also enable and disable some items

Read the help file for more information













Settings:









Ways to contact me: Direct message If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer If you have trouble using this tool or have not been able to create a background image, let me know so I can help.





How to work:

Run the tool, and specify everything you want to change in the settings

Due to the great detail, it is best to read the configuration guide file as well







Features of this tool: How to use this tool is simple. I have explained how to use it in a help file.Run the tool, and specify everything you want to change in the settingsDue to the great detail, it is best to read the configuration guide file as well

Save Changes After Remove ToolBack Ground PhotoShow chart dimensionsBearish Candlestick (color)Bullish Candlestick (color)Background (color)Foreground (clolor)Shadow and Border Bearish Candle (color)Shadow and Border Bullish Candle (color)Ask Line (color)Bid Line (color)Line Chart (color)Grid (color)Last Price Line (color)Stop Order Levels (color)Volumes and Order Pending Levels (color)Four prices at the top left of the chart (enable or disable)Date chart at the bottom of the chart (enable or disable)Price chart to the right of the chart (enable or disable)Trade panel with one click (enable or disable)Volume lines (enable or disable)

freeCan be used on all chartsWith many settingsFlexible (tell me if you need settings or anything else)Fast supportSet custom photo as backgroundCreate a personal theme in the chartAbility to save settings even after removing the tool













Hints:



If you have trouble creating a background image, let me know so I can fix it for you for free

Be sure to let me know if you need any other settings or features To use the background image settings, be sure to read the help fileIf you have trouble creating a background image, let me know so I can fix it for you for freeBe sure to let me know if you need any other settings or features













more information:











