Strategy Maker MT4

5

Friends, at first you may think that this tool is difficult to use, but by reading its guide, you can easily use it.

Once you learn, you can test thousands of strategies in it.

Dear friends, this tool can not be tested in backtest. Using this tool, you can test your strategies live.


Create strategies that are in your mind.

With this tool, you can make the strategies you have in mind a reality.

Create and use experts using popular indicators such as RSI, MACD, Moving Average, Bollinger Band, etc.

End your three basic needs with one tool. Show your strategies on the chart, test in the back, and run in the live.




How to work:

  • Show your strategies on the chart:

First make strategies and show them in the chart. Change them to make the best strategy possible.


  • Test your strategies in the past:

Test the amount of different profit and loss limits to find the best settings for your strategy.


  • Execute your strategy live:

Congratulations. You can now execute your successful strategy on a live account. You are now the creator of this expert.




Indicators and tools you can use in this tool to build your strategy:

- indicator: "RSI"
- indicator: "MACD"
- indicator: "Moving Average"
- indicator: "Bollinger Band"
- indicator: "Stochastic"
- indicator: "Parabolic SAR"

- Candle price: "OPEN"
- Candle price: "CLOSE"
- Candle price: "HIGH"
- Candle price: "LOW"

- candlestick pattern: "Doji"
- candlestick pattern: "Doji DG"
- candlestick pattern: "Hammer"




    Special features:

    - Can be used in all markets (stocks, forex, etc.)
    - Can be used in all time frames
    - Build a strategy with famous indicators
    - Show strategy on the chart
    - Strategy testing, in the past
    - Use strategy as an expert in live
    - Build an expert and sell it in the market
    - Execute your strategy and provide a signal




        Settings:

        - Magic number (for those who use it as an expert)




          Ways to contact me: Direct message




          more information:

          Strategy Maker Guide

          Example 01

          - Example 02




          Frequently Asked Questions:


          - Ways to purchase this tool:  The only way to purchase this product is Mql5 site.

          - Will other indicators and Patterns be added to this tool?  Yes, we will make a lot of progress in the future.

          - Are there any separate costs for updates to this product?  No, for those who purchase this tool, all updates are free.




          Reviews 4
          Abdulkarim Karazon
          20255
          Abdulkarim Karazon 2022.12.04 06:42 
           

          what can i say ?? is there a 1000 star option ? this is insane man this utility is a strategy tester and a fully auto expert advisor for the price of potato bag .. this can be easily sold for 5000$ and im in love with it ... excellent programing and a great vision and alot of passion was put into making this great thing .. all love and respect for the coder and im waiting for further creations .. the best utility/expert in mql5 so far .

          Alessio Bizzarri
          3912
          Alessio Bizzarri 2022.10.30 11:50 
           

          for all the buyers of this tool, MT4 & MT5, I have created a telegramm group to share experiences and give us strength. I hope I did welcome it and help everyone. https://t.me/+1ES5t0hSX3I4OTU0

          jack chan
          47
          jack chan 2021.05.16 21:52 
           

          The seller is respectable. Answers all questions patiently. I made my first strategy very soon. If I had to give this strategy to a programmer to build for me, I would have to pay more than $ 50. I soon recouped the cost of buying this tool. Although it is very cheap and I can make many strategies Forever In the meantime, the programmer has promised me that he will turn my best strategy into a real expert. this is very good. I can even sell it in the market. I bought this powerful tool for only $ 30. Thank you Tais.

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          Abdulkarim Karazon
          20255
          Abdulkarim Karazon 2022.12.04 06:42 
           

          what can i say ?? is there a 1000 star option ? this is insane man this utility is a strategy tester and a fully auto expert advisor for the price of potato bag .. this can be easily sold for 5000$ and im in love with it ... excellent programing and a great vision and alot of passion was put into making this great thing .. all love and respect for the coder and im waiting for further creations .. the best utility/expert in mql5 so far .

          Alessio Bizzarri
          3912
          Alessio Bizzarri 2022.10.30 11:50 
           

          for all the buyers of this tool, MT4 & MT5, I have created a telegramm group to share experiences and give us strength. I hope I did welcome it and help everyone. https://t.me/+1ES5t0hSX3I4OTU0

          jack chan
          47
          jack chan 2021.05.16 21:52 
           

          The seller is respectable. Answers all questions patiently. I made my first strategy very soon. If I had to give this strategy to a programmer to build for me, I would have to pay more than $ 50. I soon recouped the cost of buying this tool. Although it is very cheap and I can make many strategies Forever In the meantime, the programmer has promised me that he will turn my best strategy into a real expert. this is very good. I can even sell it in the market. I bought this powerful tool for only $ 30. Thank you Tais.

          Mohammadiman Irannezhad
          412
          Mohammadiman Irannezhad 2021.05.13 07:45 
           

          it's beyond my expectations for such a useful tool for trading. + a very responsive seller satisfying tool and valuable in terms of price and functionality. thanks seller

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