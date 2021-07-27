Breaking Pro MT4

5

A indicator to show saturation in buying or selling

With fast and complex mathematical calculations

Easily find saturation points for buying or selling

Can be used in all symbols and time frames with many signals

Can be combined with different indicators and different time frames

With simple settings and simple working methods




Features:

  • Can be used on all symbols
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.)
  • Large number of signals
  • Same performance on all time frames
  • With fast support




Settings:

Back Show: The number of candles that this indicator calculates. You can increase this number as much as you need this indicator. Note that this number is not infinite like other indicators.

Because in that case, the complex calculations of this indicator would take time


osil: Number of candles calculated:

Determine the number of candlesticks that should participate in mathematical calculations. After running the indicator, you will get acquainted with these settings and you will understand.

The higher the value of these settings, the lower the number of signals, but The higher this number, the higher the win rate of signals

In my opinion, the best settings are the default settings

Unfortunately, I can not reveal the details of how this indicator is calculated


Alarm Show Alert: Enable these settings if you want to receive a warning in MetaTrader when receiving a signal


Alarm Show Notification:  Enable these settings if you want to receive a warning in your phone when receiving a signal


Value  Alarm Notification: Specify the number at which you receive the signal. (Select the lower range)

The larger the number, the stronger your signal


Value  Alarm Notification: Specify the number at which you receive the signal.  (Select the upper range)

The larger the number, the stronger your signal


Tell me if you need more settings


Ways to contact me: Direct message
If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer




How it work:

This indicator is based on mathematical calculations. The number of candles you see in the settings is calculated. Determine the saturated points.

If the Buy rate is too high, it tells us that we have a Sell signal And conversely




How to work:

When Sell are high, the blue chart becomes very large.

This is the best time to signal a buy.

When buy are high, the red chart becomes very large.

This is the best time to signal a Sell.

To increase the win rate, it is better to use several time frames at the same time. Or even from several currency pairs. Or a few indicators.




Reviews 6
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:12 
 

Good indicator :-)

Михаил Дешевицын
76
Михаил Дешевицын 2023.03.21 15:13 
 

Хороший индикатор и цена очень приятная.

Ingvald1
57
Ingvald1 2022.06.18 10:57 
 

A good and practical indicator. It has many signals. It has a high win rate. It has a very reasonable price. Great author support. It has a different idea and way of working. Overall very good. I am very satisfied. Thankful

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
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ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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An indicator for receiving a lot of signals Can be used in all time frames and all markets Trade professionally  using professional indicators yourself . Using this indicator, you will have a signal at any time. Do not miss any market movement. Get the signal very simply and clearly. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- How it work: Th
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A versatile tool for: " viewing trading records ", " trading management ", " risk management" and "calculator " For $ 30, get 3 versatile tools.   Each tool is only $ 10.  With just one purchase, use several commonly used tools for a trader. In the first section, view your trading history in detail for each trade, In the second part, perform and manage all types of transactions with accurate and convenient profit and loss limits, And in the last part, use a professional and complete calculator.
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Find Candle patterns easily and quickly. With a large number of candlestick patterns Old and new patterns Specify the color of each pattern to find it faster. With 40 Candle patterns in version 1.0 Patterns: Bearish 3 Method Formation Bearish Harami Bearish Harami Cross Big Black Candle Big White Candle Bullish 3 Method Formation Bullish Harami Bullish Harami Cross Dark Cloud Cover Darth Maul Doji Doji Star Pattern Dragonfly Doji Engulfing Bearish Line Engulfing Bullish Line Evening Doji Star
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Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
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Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:12 
 

Good indicator :-)

Михаил Дешевицын
76
Михаил Дешевицын 2023.03.21 15:13 
 

Хороший индикатор и цена очень приятная.

trick 86
763
trick 86 2022.07.31 04:28 
 

any updates?

Tais Miranda Hoffmann
11368
Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2022.08.03 13:40
If you need any adjustments, be sure to say so
Or if there is a problem...
I will update soon
Thanks
Ingvald1
57
Ingvald1 2022.06.18 10:57 
 

A good and practical indicator. It has many signals. It has a high win rate. It has a very reasonable price. Great author support. It has a different idea and way of working. Overall very good. I am very satisfied. Thankful

Wan Suryolaksono
1977
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.01.30 15:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

10415460
51
10415460 2021.11.28 12:01 
 

very good indicator

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