Ai EuRUsD MT4

3

    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
    For EURUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
    With Relatively large number of signals
    (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
    Has a TP and a SL
    Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges



      Symbol
    		  EURUSD
      Time frames
    		  M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
      Minimum Deposit
    		  50$
      Brokers
    		  Any brokers
      Leverage
    		  +50

    By buying (or renting) this expert, you will get the expert "Ai USDCAD" for free. For more information, message me after you buy (or rent) this Expert.




    Features of this expert:

    Large number of trades

    It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

    Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

    Can be used in EURUSD symbols

    Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

    Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

    Has a TP and a SL

    Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

    R/R = 1 (SL=TP)



      Settings:


      Trade Order "Buy"              :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

      Trade Order "Sell"              : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

      Full Trade                          : If it is active, the number of trades will increase. Expert also opens simultaneous trades.

      Magic Number                   : Those who use several experts simultaneously in one account, this setting is useful

      Comment                          : Specify the comment text of each trade. (useful for those who use several experts at the same time)

      Risk Type                           : Specify the risk amount of each trade. In default, the risk is variable

      Set the Lot value Manually: You can specify the lot amount in each trade. By default, the amount of the lot is variable (based on risk).

      Take Profit                         : You can specify the profit limit for each trade. By default, the profit limit is variable.

      Stop Loss                           : You can specify the Stop Loss for each trade. By default, the Stop Loss is variable.

      Breakeven Enable              : This setting activates the breakeven setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Breakeven Point                 : This setting determines the activation time of the breakeven settings. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Enable Progressive Trailing stop: This setting activates the Trailing stop setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Tier 1-3                               : Trailing stop settings, For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Max Spread PIPS                 : If your spread is more than this amount, Expert will not trade


        Ai EuRUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide


        If you need more settings, be sure to let us know





        How this expert works:

          This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

          We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most     reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

          Our training continues...






            How to work with this expert:

              run this expert.
              Allow the expert to trade. (  Ai EuRUsD Guid   )




                Some important points:

                  Use this expert only on the EURUSD symbol

                  Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames

                  You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

                  Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

                  If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

                  If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

                  We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free




                    Help files:
                      A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai EuRUsD Guid

                      Ai EuRUsD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ

                      Ai EuRUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide



                        Reviews 29
                        Grant English
                        31
                        Grant English 2023.11.28 08:13 
                         

                        Excellent support. Smart expert. Up-to-date strategy. Has profit limit and loss limit. Without using risky methods like Martingale. I am satisfied

                        Adam Hall
                        35
                        Adam Hall 2023.11.26 11:40 
                         

                        It worked very well for me. 60% win rate, expert rental fee was compensated in a short period of time

                        Abas eslami
                        26
                        Abas eslami 2023.11.25 09:54 
                         

                        good ea

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                        Filter:
                        Grant English
                        31
                        Grant English 2023.11.28 08:13 
                         

                        Excellent support. Smart expert. Up-to-date strategy. Has profit limit and loss limit. Without using risky methods like Martingale. I am satisfied

                        Adam Hall
                        35
                        Adam Hall 2023.11.26 11:40 
                         

                        It worked very well for me. 60% win rate, expert rental fee was compensated in a short period of time

                        Abas eslami
                        26
                        Abas eslami 2023.11.25 09:54 
                         

                        good ea

                        Mario Carita
                        30
                        Mario Carita 2023.11.24 11:35 
                         

                        The latest version is very good. The best artificial intelligence expert

                        Albert Diaz
                        31
                        Albert Diaz 2023.11.21 15:14 
                         

                        so far so good

                        Rebu Ari
                        35
                        Rebu Ari 2023.11.20 11:22 
                         

                        The only expert who has a very high win rate with an R to R rate of 1:1

                        davidclareer
                        29
                        davidclareer 2023.11.19 15:07 
                         

                        The new versions are very good.

                        Zhong He Zhui
                        123
                        Zhong He Zhui 2023.11.16 15:52 
                         

                        这个ea自从更新到2.5版本后，表现非常稳定，一天一单止损。建议采用实盘反向跟单，绝对能赚钱。

                        jim
                        379
                        jim 2023.11.15 12:33 
                         

                        really bad EA

                        [Deleted] 2023.11.03 08:44 
                         

                        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                        Dominic
                        384
                        Dominic 2023.09.06 17:05 
                         

                        I bought all three experts and only made losses. When you contact the developer, he always says to be patient and that a new update will come soon. Every update is exactly the same bad, no matter which broker. You can forget about getting your money back. DO NOT BUY THIS EXPERT! IS A SCAMMER!

                        Javi_salvador
                        585
                        Javi_salvador 2023.08.29 07:48 
                         

                        Hello, I bought this EA months ago, I have never run it on a real account, nor a demo because the tests were not good, and due to the comments I decided to wait for an update that works, I am patient, I understand and it already happened to me with other EAs from others The programmers were very bad, they worked badly until one day the administrator got a successful update that I changed to and I can assure you that these EAs that did not work today are my favorites, I hope for an update that one day works on this EA…. give the author time and understanding... today I tried the latest version 2.40 and the tests were very good. I would be grateful to the author in a private message if you could talk to me if he could answer some questions I have, thanks

                        Suherman Djinarti
                        129
                        Suherman Djinarti 2023.08.12 10:06 
                         

                        I have used 3 brokers including ic market, every trade always suffers a loss. the seller manipulates the data for the backtest by issuing the latest updated version. this ea can not provide benefits but disadvantages i don't use it anymore

                        Andrew Hobbs-ray
                        241
                        Andrew Hobbs-ray 2023.08.06 18:57 
                         

                        Very good performance so far

                        Traderleyo
                        116
                        Traderleyo 2023.07.28 14:01 
                         

                        I assume that back-testing before the date of publication of the EA is based on transactions built into the code. After the publication of the Expert Advisor, its trading is random and cannot make profit like in backtest. It is sad that MetaQuotes has no control mechanism for the products it sells, which may contain elements of fraud. The assessment will be changed if the EA is honestly and successfully finalised.

                        Tobias Alfred Diermeier
                        169
                        Tobias Alfred Diermeier 2023.07.15 09:04 
                         

                        Loss -43% on live account (IC Markets, Raw Spread) from 06/13/2023 - 07/13/2023 on M15 (full trade option). Negative performance could be confirmed in the backtest until the new version 2.0 was released on July 6th. Data has been manipulated so that the backtest looks extremely good again. I advise caution.

                        LBGC200
                        305
                        LBGC200 2023.07.12 03:29 
                         

                        Every Single thing on the Sales Page is a lie -- the EA is a SCAM : all they do is update the EA when it loses so much - so they can manipulate the backtest so it makes it look profitable when it is losing money .. please do not fall for it save your money

                        Chiu Ho Eric Cheung
                        375
                        Chiu Ho Eric Cheung 2023.06.29 17:29 
                         

                        Five trade 4 loss 1 win so far, don't fool by the reviews, waste of money

                        Oleksandr Fihun
                        486
                        Oleksandr Fihun 2023.06.27 09:44 
                         

                        -41% after 1 month testing on real account on RoboForex broker (one of recommended by author).

                        Henryk-K
                        128
                        Henryk-K 2023.06.23 12:12 
                         

                        Hi Yesterday I bought Ai EuRUsD MT4 and ran it on a demo account with a recommended IC Markets broker. Unfortunately, after several hours, EA did not make any transaction. I wanted to check if the program works at all, so I made one trade manually on sell and after a few minutes I closed the trade with a profit of USD 18, and after deducting the commission -7 USD brought an income of + USD 11. Amazingly, after a few minutes, the program made a trade that they closed with a profit of USD 2.85, and after deducting the commission -(0.95x7)=-6.65 USD resulted in a loss of -3.80 USD. It is also strange that EA played the bay with a downward trend that has been going on for a long time. I don't see the point of playing against the trend like this. I also don't see (for now) the logic in the operation of this EA, because after that time he had many opportunities to jump on the sell, because the downward trend has been going on for a long time and he could earn big money. I have a question where the magic number is displayed, because I am not sure which version of the settings actually controls the program. Every time I go to settings, I see the base version. And when saving a new version in the "Presets" directory, you can't see the saved previous versions of the settings. Please help, because maybe I'm doing something wrong that the results are so mediocre. Regards Henry

                        Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                        11368
                        Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2023.06.23 14:52
                        Hello
                        Please give the expert a chance. You have purchased Expert for one day. If your trailing stop setting is on, disable it. The magic number is the fifth item in the settings For now, use the default settings. Just reduce the risk. A new version with good settings will be released soon
                        12
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