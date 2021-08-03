Back Ground Guide





BackGround Guide







MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/70324









In this post, we will learn how to create a background image in this tool.

( at the end of this post, I put a few photos ready)

Summary of what we need to do:







1-Find the size of your chart in pixels (very simple through this indicator)

2-Find a photo you like on the internet (the photo you want to see in the background).

3-Adjust the size of that photo to fit your chart (if you do not know, let me know so I can make it for you)

4-Change the photo format. (I will do this for you if you want)

5-Put the photo in the folder I say.

1-Find the size of your chart in pixels:







In order for the background image to fit your chart, you need to find a photo that fits your chart size. So we need to understand the size of the chart first. Each chart on each monitor has a different size.

In the settings, enable the "Show chart dimensions" option to display the size of your chart in pixels.





Then at the top left of the chart, the size of your chart can be seen.

This specification contains two numbers. Height and width

Remember these numbers to go to the next step.

2-Find a photo you like on the internet:







Now find the photo you want to put in the background. Note that it is better that the dimensions of the photo are larger than the dimensions of your chart. If less, the image quality will be reduced. But if it is more, it is better.





For example, I found this photo on the internet.

You can see its dimensions at the bottom. As you can see, it is larger than my chart. So the photo is good.

If finding a photo is hard for you, at the end of this post, I put a few photos ready.





3-Adjust the size of that photo to fit your chart:







Now you need to adjust the dimensions of the photo exactly to fit the dimensions of your chart.

To do this, open the Paint program.

To find this program, search its name in the search field of your computer.









Open the app.

Then click on the (file>open>find your image) option at the top left and select your photo









Then click on the resize option.









Then click on the pixel option as shown below. Uncheck the box below. Then write the size of your chart accurately.









Then click ok.













4-Change the photo format:







Now you need to change the image format.

Click File>Save as>BMP Picture

















5-Put the photo in the folder I say.







Now you need to put the photo you created in the Meta Trader folder

Meta Trader> File> Open Data Folder









Then click MQL4 or MQL5









Then paste the photo in the image folder









Note that the name of the photo must be a number. From the numbers 1 to 9









Enter Meta Trader now. Run the tool. In the settings, select the name of your photo.









Let me know if you could not fix your photo or if there were any problems. Good luck





Some sample photos:







