Candle Patterns MT4
- Indicators
-
Tais Miranda HoffmannHi everyone
I am a programmer and trader in the Forex market
Several years of programming experience in various companies
Many years of experience in the Forex market
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 July 2021
- Activations: 5
Find Candle patterns easily and quickly.
With a large number of candlestick patterns
Old and new patterns
Specify the color of each pattern to find it faster.
With 40 Candle patterns in version 1.0
Patterns: Bearish 3 Method Formation
Bearish Harami
Bearish Harami Cross
Big Black Candle
Big White Candle
Bullish 3 Method Formation
Bullish Harami
Bullish Harami Cross
Dark Cloud Cover
Darth Maul
Doji
Doji Star
Pattern Dragonfly Doji
Engulfing Bearish Line
Engulfing Bullish Line
Evening Doji Star
Evening Star
Falling Window
Gravestone Doji
Hammer
Hanging Man
Inverted Hammer
Judas Candle
Long Legged Doji
Long Lower Shadow
Long Upper Shadow
Marubozu
Morning Doji Star
Morning Star
On Neckline
Piercing Line
Rising Window
Shaven Bottom
Shaven Head
Shooting Star
Spinning Top
Three Black Crows
Three White Soldiers
Tweezer Bottoms
Tweezer Tops
How to work:
After running the indicator, you can easily see the patterns. Then, by combining this indicator with other indicators and strategies, you can get high win rates.
You can also read the guide post of this indicator
How it work:
This indicator examines each candlestick to see if it has a candlestick pattern. In version 1, we have more than 40 Patterns. In other versions, the number of patterns will increase.
You can read the specifications of each Pattern in the Pattern details post
Special features of this indicator:
Can be used in all time frames
Has an auxiliary panel
With a simple and fast way of working
With fast support
With the ability to increase patterns
With separate settings for each Pattern
You can adjust the color of each pattern separately.
You can tell me any pattern you need to add to the indicator
With a large number of signals
Ways to contact me: Direct message
If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer
Settings:
- Enable or disable each Pattern individually
- Specify the color of each pattern individually
Tell me if you need any other settings
Hints:
- Due to the large number of patterns and the large number of candlesticks, the initial execution time of the indicator may be long
- Tell me any problems so I can fix them quickly
- If you have any questions, search the Frequently Asked Questions post
more information:
- Candle Patterns Guide( In this section, you will see the instructions for using this indicator )
- Candle Patterns FAQ ( Frequently Asked Questions about this indicator )
- Patterns Details ( Read the details of each pattern )