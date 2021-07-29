Candle Patterns MT4

Find Candle patterns easily and quickly.

With a large number of candlestick patterns

Old and new patterns

Specify the color of each pattern to find it faster.

With 40 Candle patterns in version 1.0

Bearish 3 Method FormationBearish HaramiBearish Harami CrossBig Black CandleBig White CandleBullish 3 Method FormationBullish HaramiBullish Harami CrossDark Cloud CoverDarth MaulDojiDoji StarPattern Dragonfly DojiEngulfing Bearish LineEngulfing Bullish LineEvening Doji StarEvening StarFalling WindowGravestone DojiHammerHanging ManInverted HammerJudas CandleLong Legged DojiLong Lower ShadowLong Upper ShadowMarubozuMorning Doji StarMorning StarOn NecklinePiercing LineRising WindowShaven BottomShaven HeadShooting StarSpinning TopThree Black CrowsThree White SoldiersTweezer BottomsTweezer Tops

How to work:

After running the indicator, you can easily see the patterns. Then, by combining this indicator with other indicators and strategies, you can get high win rates.

You can also read the guide post of this indicator













How it work: