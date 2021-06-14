High Signals MT5

An indicator for receiving a lot of signals

Can be used in all time frames and all markets

Trade professionally using professional indicators yourself .

Using this indicator, you will have a signal at any time.

Do not miss any market movement.

Get the signal very simply and clearly.





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How it work:

This indicator gives you a signal using the last 300 candlesticks, using price patterns, technical patterns and wave patterns.





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How to work:

Signals are divided into unconfirmed and approved.

For greater reliability and higher success rate, it is best to use verified signals.

As soon as a blue or red arrow is formed, you can enter the market. Blue arrow means buy signal and red arrow means sell signal.





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Special features of this indicator:





- Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.)- Same performance on all time frames- Large number of signals- Separation of approved and unconfirmed signals





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Settings:

- Frequency signal value- Displays a message in a separate window- Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals- Trend up color- Trend down color- Text up color- Text down color- Rect up color- Rect down color- Arrow up color first- Arrow down color first- Line trend show- Font size- Bar back show





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Ways to contact me:

Direct message

If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer





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more information:





Frequently Asked Questions

Settings guide



