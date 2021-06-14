High Signals MT5

1

An indicator for receiving a lot of signals

Can be used in all time frames and all markets

Trade professionally  using professional indicators yourself .

Using this indicator, you will have a signal at any time.

Do not miss any market movement.

Get the signal very simply and clearly.


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How it work:

This indicator gives you a signal using the last 300 candlesticks, using price patterns, technical patterns and wave patterns.


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How to work:

Signals are divided into unconfirmed and approved.

For greater reliability and higher success rate, it is best to use verified signals.

As soon as a blue or red arrow is formed, you can enter the market. Blue arrow means buy signal and red arrow means sell signal.


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Special features of this indicator:


- Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.)
- Same performance on all time frames
- Large number of signals
- Separation of approved and unconfirmed signals


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    Settings:

    - Frequency signal value
    - Displays a message in a separate window
    - Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals
    - Trend up color
    - Trend down color
    - Text up color
    - Text down color
    - Rect up color
    - Rect down color
    - Arrow up color first
    - Arrow down color first
    - Line trend show
    - Font size
    - Bar back show


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      Ways to contact me:

      Direct message

      If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer


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      more information:


      Frequently Asked Questions

      Settings guide



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      Montri Jaikaew
      33
      Montri Jaikaew 2023.06.06 14:42 
       

      This is a scam.

      Tais Miranda Hoffmann
      11368
      Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2023.06.07 07:10
      Backtest and Live are completely similar to each other. I have not used any fraud in the indicator. Before buying, please always perform the backtest carefully and do not slander anyone. Good luck
      ala Turkmani
      247
      ala Turkmani 2022.07.20 13:55 
       

      Its wasting money, I bought the indicator since three days, up-to-date no any accurate signal, I didn't make any extra profit by this indicator, I am trying to contact the seller but no answer or replay to find a solution or editing the settings.... I didn't recommend to buy this indicator

      Tais Miranda Hoffmann
      11368
      Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2022.07.20 21:36
      I am ready to answer. What is the problem?
      Reply to review