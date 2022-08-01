Market Sessions Time

4.6

Displays the current major markets session and the remaining time to start the next ones.


Markets

  • New York
  • London
  • Frankfurt
  • Tokio
  • Sidney
  • 1 more session with custom name, open and close time


Clock time

  • GMT / UTC
  • Local (from computer)
  • Broker (server time)

Default time on settings is GMT. After changing to Local or Broker time, is needed to adjust each session open and close hour manually based on the time type choosed.

Each market open and close hour can be ajusted


Graphics settings

Each Session can be individually showed or hidded. This will include:
  • Session Name, on the open bar
  • Open Price Line, that will be draw until the session close
  • Background Color
There are 2 modes for the sessions background color
    • First bar, useful as separator
    • Complete Session period, from open to close time

      * The sessions colors will be mixed when there is an overlap. This will create a new particular color on the chart, wish is useful to spot overlap easily on historic data

      * Too many sessions painted together on the chart could be confusing

      * Previous visible sessions on the chart can be limited by days. Increasing the days amount will increase the time to start the indicator on the chart, depending on the timeframe used

      * The Auto Contrast Correction function will try to adjust the colors in relation to the chart background color when is setted ON



      Reviews 35
      Ei8
      59
      Ei8 2026.07.05 14:14 
       

      Been using this for a long while now. Whenever i create a new chart, this is the first thing i must put on them and I don't use any other indicators at all. Just this is enough for me. What i like is that the whole session is colored instead of showing them in blocks like other indicators are doing which i find annoying.

      Benjamin Afedzie
      4090
      Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:39 
       

      works for me

      Krit Thongphaeng
      125
      Krit Thongphaeng 2025.03.15 14:13 
       

      Best of All, i love it i try many market session time indicator but on one like this

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      Displays on chart up to  7 markets intraday sessions,   3 weekly ranges and  Daily OHLC levels,  fully customizable Each session and range can be shown or hidden, and be adapted to fit special intraday or intraweek periods according to each trader needs Define sessions start/end times using any of these modes: GMT/UTC time (adjustable to any timezone) Server/broker time (chart time)  Local time (your computer time) PRO version features Open and Close times with minutes presition : they can be
      Filter:
      Ei8
      59
      Ei8 2026.07.05 14:14 
       

      Been using this for a long while now. Whenever i create a new chart, this is the first thing i must put on them and I don't use any other indicators at all. Just this is enough for me. What i like is that the whole session is colored instead of showing them in blocks like other indicators are doing which i find annoying.

      NEOVN
      24
      NEOVN 2025.07.31 05:00 
       

      Very good!

      Nelson Ros
      56
      Nelson Ros 2025.07.26 14:14 
       

      Excelente

      Lydia Kwarteng
      2219
      Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:28 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Benjamin Afedzie
      4090
      Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:39 
       

      works for me

      Jose Nunes
      91
      Jose Nunes 2025.04.04 08:53 
       

      Good when it works other than that it's just clutter on the charts

      22487555
      74
      22487555 2025.04.01 02:58 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Faris Isma
      34
      Faris Isma 2025.03.25 04:21 
       

      Very useful for trading hour and follow chart.

      Krit Thongphaeng
      125
      Krit Thongphaeng 2025.03.15 14:13 
       

      Best of All, i love it i try many market session time indicator but on one like this

      wandercarrot
      24
      wandercarrot 2024.08.02 08:10 
       

      Very intuitive!

      KamonChanachai
      92
      KamonChanachai 2024.07.21 14:39 
       

      useful tool

      Dharmesh Kumar
      133
      Dharmesh Kumar 2024.06.25 06:04 
       

      Useful indicator

      65638263
      737
      65638263 2024.05.20 13:43 
       

      graciassssssssssssssssssssssssss

      [Deleted] 2024.05.19 03:35 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Seth Tetteh
      2730
      Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:45 
       

      sick

      alexNata44
      74
      alexNata44 2024.02.20 19:33 
       

      Very good

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2024.02.23 18:57
      Thank you very much, I hope is useful
      Eva
      82
      Eva 2023.10.10 05:24 
       

      Nice and helpful

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.10.15 01:44
      Thank you for your feedback!
      Kapitány
      24
      Kapitány 2023.09.04 21:32 
       

      Can not adjust precisely to Chicago Open

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.09.05 14:45
      Hi. This free version is only intended for hourly times. In Market Sessions Time Pro version is possible to adjust times with minutes presition, precise GMT timezones and more features. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93105
      mambobambo
      318
      mambobambo 2023.08.07 15:48 
       

      Excellent! I'd like to recommend to make the sessions facultative, especially the mixed ones (e.g. Tokyo/London etc.) for which I don't see any usage/interest. Thanks

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.08.08 00:37
      Thank you for your review.
      Maybe the last version was not installed yet, on the current version is possible to hide any session from chart and clock by setting them OFF on the section 'VISIBLE SESSIONS'. Also the overlap or mixed sessions has been removed.
      Fibonacci_369
      14
      Fibonacci_369 2023.07.01 12:27 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juan Facundo Valdes
      24287
      Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.07.03 18:25
      Thank a lot for the feedback. God bless you too
      12
      Reply to review