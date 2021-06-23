High Tools MT4

A versatile tool for: "viewing trading records", "trading management", "risk management" and "calculator"

With just one purchase, use several commonly used tools for a trader.

In the first section, view your trading history in detail for each trade,

In the second part, perform and manage all types of transactions with accurate and convenient profit and loss limits,

And in the last part, use a professional and complete calculator.











Features:



Can be used in all markets and currency pairs and ...

Can be used in all time frames

Multiple tools in one tool

With fast support

Simple and has an educational file

Upgradeable and add tools requested by buyers

Each tool is only $ 10. For $ 30, get 3 versatile tools.









Settings:



Magic number ( Using these settings, you will find out which trades have been formed using this tool )

Change Digit input ( Determines the amount of bar displacement in the second tool )







Ways to contact me: Direct message If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer





Hints:

Let me know if you have any questions, problems or suggestions

To take full advantage of the second part, enable automated trading with this tool

This tool, like many other tools, can not be tested in the back test. You must run it on a live account. Do not worry. Whatever the problem, I will fix it. Whatever update you need, I will do it for you.













more information:

