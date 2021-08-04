Personal Chart MT4

If you can not create a background image for yourself (photo size and format must be changed), let me know.

I make your photo for free. Otherwise, you can read the help file.

A tool for chart management

You can change the background image

You can change the background color

Change the color of the candles

Volume colors, line charts and everything else

You can also enable and disable some items

Read the help file for more information




Settings:

Save Changes After Remove Tool
Back Ground Photo
Show chart dimensions
Bearish Candlestick (color)
Bullish Candlestick (color)
Background (color)
Foreground (clolor)
Shadow and Border Bearish Candle (color)
Shadow and Border Bullish Candle (color)
Ask Line (color)
Bid Line (color)
Line Chart (color)
Grid (color)
Last Price Line (color)
Stop Order Levels (color)
Volumes and Order Pending Levels (color)
Four prices at the top left of the chart (enable or disable)
Date chart at the bottom of the chart (enable or disable)
Price chart to the right of the chart (enable or disable)
Trade panel with one click (enable or disable)
Volume lines (enable or disable)




    Ways to contact me: Direct message

    If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer

    If you have trouble using this tool or have not been able to create a background image, let me know so I can help.




    How to work:

    How to use this tool is simple. I have explained how to use it in a help file.
    Run the tool, and specify everything you want to change in the settings
    Due to the great detail, it is best to read the configuration guide file as well




      Features of this tool:

      free
      Can be used on all charts
      With many settings
      Flexible (tell me if you need settings or anything else)
      Fast support
      Set custom photo as background
      Create a personal theme in the chart
      Ability to save settings even after removing the tool




        Hints:

        To use the background image settings, be sure to read the help file
        If you have trouble creating a background image, let me know so I can fix it for you for free
        Be sure to let me know if you need any other settings or features




          more information:

          Settings
          Back Ground Guide
          Free background making guide




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