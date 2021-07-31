Multi Chart MT4

An indicator for analyzing different currency pairs simultaneously

Forex is a complex market that requires several currency pairs to be analyzed simultaneously

Determine the number of currency pairs yourself

Determine the currency pair you want to analyze to analyze 4 of the most important and similar currency pairs at the same time.

For direct and simple analysis, some currency pairs have changed (EURUSD>>>USDEUR)

Do not doubt that to succeed in this market, you must analyze several currency pairs at the same time to succeed




Purpose of making this indicator:

- The complexity of the Forex market
- Requires simultaneous analysis of several currency pairs
- It is also difficult to analyze opposite currency pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY )




    How it work:
    - This indicator shows several currency pairs at the same time
    - Currency pair charts are linear
    - Prices are based on the Close price of candles
    - You determine the main currency pair you want to analyze
    - Other currency pairs are selected based on the original currency pair
    - The charts of some currency pairs are reversed. For example, if you want to analyze the EURUSD pair, the chart of the USDJPY turns into the JPYUSD




      How to work:
      - Specify the main currency pair you want to analyze
      - Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time
      - You should analyze the displayed currency pair diagrams simultaneously in different ways (such as Price Action)




        Ways to contact me: Direct message

        If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer




        Settings:
        - Background Color ( Set the background color )
        - Currency Pair ( Determine the main currency pair you want to analyze )
        - Time Frame ( Specify the time frame you want to analyze )
        - Number of currency pairs ( Determine the number of currency pairs you want to analyze at the same time )




          Hints:
          - To analyze several currency pairs at the same time, you must have the data of that currency currency
          - At the beginning of the work, try to analyze a small number of currency pairs first so that it is not difficult
          - If there is a problem, tell me so I can fix it right away
          - If the graph is not displayed correctly, your data is incomplete
          - To avoid troubles, the number of candles that are initially displayed is small. For more analysis, run a back test.




            Special features of this indicator:
            - Can be used in 28 important currency pairs on the market
            - Can be used in all time frames
            - With fast support
            - With a simple and fast way of working
            - With functional settings




              Frequently Asked Questions:

              - Why is the graph not displayed correctly? The amount of data you have in other currency pairs is small

              - Which currency pairs should we download? Only the currency pairs you see in the data Window  section


              - Where is data Window Meta Trader? Press the "ctrl" + "D" at the same time


              - What information does this part of data Window display? Pairs of currencies used. You can also see their color. See the photos to find out


              - How to download the data of this currency pair? Just run the chart of that currency pair


              - To run this indicator online, do you need to run chart all 5 currency pairs simultaneously? Yes, to run this indicator online, to download data online, you need to run the required currency pairs to download the data at the same time.




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