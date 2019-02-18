Old Trade Marks JFF

This is a decorative utility that replaces the standard marks of completed deals with "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" game style markers.

In addition to the graphic display of the price and time of the transaction, the notes also contain a textual representation of the transaction volume.

Running utility

Drag the utility from the Navigator window to the desired graph. The utility does not use input parameters and does not require configuration.

All trademarks available on the chart will be replaced with new style markers. While the utility is running, all new marks will also be replaced automatically.

Attention!

For some reason, the use of the utility is not possible on currency pairs that contain “Groschens”.


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