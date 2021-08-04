



Free background making guide







MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/70324















I will make a free wallpaper for you.

Read this post to know what information you should send me

You must send me two items :



1-Submit your chart size







This is very simple. You only need to run the tool once to see the size of your chart.

Each monitor has a different size, it is necessary to create a suitable image

Read the guide below to find the dimensions of your chart.:

First run Meta Trader.

Close all extra windows. Just open the chart.





Note a few points:

No additional windows are open.

The chart of all currency pairs is closed. Only the chart of an open currency pair

For example, the following examples are incorrect:

Now run the tool. ( Personal Chart )

In Settings, enable the option to display chart details.





Then click OK.

Now at the top left of the chart, you see the size of your chart.





Send me the numbers you see on the chart.

These dimensions are the size of your chart.

2-Send me the photo you would like to put as a background







You can choose from the sample photos I put at the bottom of this file.

Or you can search the internet.

Or from anywhere else you like.

Whatever the photo, I will make it for you.

Just note one thing:

It is better that the photo you choose is larger than the dimensions of your chart.

For example, if the dimensions of the chart you sent me are 600 x 1000, it would be better for your photo to be larger. For example, 1000 * 650 or 1100 * 600 or 1200 * 700 or 2000 * 1000 or ...

But if it is smaller than your chart, its quality may decrease. But it does not cause a particular problem.

Send me your photo so I can tell you if there is a problem.

Some sample photos:





