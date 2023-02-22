Ai EuRUsD MT5

2.25

    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
    For EURUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
    With Relatively large number of signals
    (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
    Has a TP and a SL
    Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges





      Symbol
    		  EURUSD
      Time frames
    		  M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
      Minimum Deposit
    		  50$
      Brokers
    		  Any brokers
      Leverage
    		  +50

    By buying (or renting) this expert, you will get the expert "Ai USDCAD" for free. For more information, message me after you buy (or rent) this Expert.




    Features of this expert:


    Large number of trades

    It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

    Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

    Can be used in EURUSD symbols

    Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

    Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

    Has a TP and a SL

    Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

    R/R = 1 (SL=TP)



      Settings:


      Trade Order "Buy"              :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

      Trade Order "Sell"              : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

      Full Trade                          : If it is active, the number of trades will increase. Expert also opens simultaneous trades.

      Magic Number                   : Those who use several experts simultaneously in one account, this setting is useful

      Comment                          : Specify the comment text of each trade. (useful for those who use several experts at the same time)

      Risk Type                           : Specify the risk amount of each trade. In default, the risk is variable

      Set the Lot value Manually: You can specify the lot amount in each trade. By default, the amount of the lot is variable (based on risk).

      Take Profit                         : You can specify the profit limit for each trade. By default, the profit limit is variable.

      Stop Loss                           : You can specify the Stop Loss for each trade. By default, the Stop Loss is variable.

      Breakeven Enable              : This setting activates the breakeven setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Breakeven Point                 : This setting determines the activation time of the breakeven settings. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Enable Progressive Trailing stop: This setting activates the Trailing stop setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Tier 1-3                               : Trailing stop settings, For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Max Spread PIPS                 : If your spread is more than this amount, Expert will not trade



        Ai EuRUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide


        If you need more settings, be sure to let us know







        How this expert works:

          This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

          We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most     reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

          Our training continues...






            How to work with this expert:

              run this expert.

              Allow the expert to trade. (  Ai EuRUsD Guid   )





                Some important points:

                  Use this expert only on the EURUSD symbol

                  Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames

                  You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

                  Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

                  If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

                  If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

                  We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free




                    Help files:
                      A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai EuRUsD Guid

                      Ai EuRUsD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ

                      Ai EuRUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide



                        Reviews 28
                        Jaxson King
                        38
                        Jaxson King 2023.11.27 17:21 
                         

                        good ea so far, thanks

                        dirbazmaryam239
                        35
                        dirbazmaryam239 2023.11.26 08:43 
                         

                        Smart and up-to-date expert

                        Aaron Gulley
                        31
                        Aaron Gulley 2023.11.25 10:52 
                         

                        I have used it for almost a month. It has good results. I don't know the reason for all the bad comments. Maybe the previous versions were not good. A smart artificial intelligence

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                        Filter:
                        Jaxson King
                        38
                        Jaxson King 2023.11.27 17:21 
                         

                        good ea so far, thanks

                        dirbazmaryam239
                        35
                        dirbazmaryam239 2023.11.26 08:43 
                         

                        Smart and up-to-date expert

                        Aaron Gulley
                        31
                        Aaron Gulley 2023.11.25 10:52 
                         

                        I have used it for almost a month. It has good results. I don't know the reason for all the bad comments. Maybe the previous versions were not good. A smart artificial intelligence

                        Jole Martin
                        32
                        Jole Martin 2023.11.24 11:59 
                         

                        it is a good expert

                        Olivia Sauceda
                        32
                        Olivia Sauceda 2023.11.22 14:10 
                         

                        I have just rented(2 weeks). I use the latest version. So far so good for me. Thanks for the efforts of the author

                        q169683
                        131
                        q169683 2023.10.25 09:29 
                         

                        Too much curve fitting

                        55566752
                        41
                        55566752 2023.10.06 08:42 
                         

                        Absolutely negative, as other experts also produce results in the backtest, but only negative results in real life

                        Maneesha6546
                        19
                        Maneesha6546 2023.06.20 18:21 
                         

                        this is a scam !!! dont waste your money !!. it gives good results on backtest because bot has trained on that data. It will fail on live trading !!!

                        Sebastien Pascal Mortreux
                        233
                        Sebastien Pascal Mortreux 2023.06.15 22:41 
                         

                        More loss than win

                        Alex_TFSI
                        29
                        Alex_TFSI 2023.06.13 05:08 
                         

                        The backtest looks promising, but in reality it is very different, it seems to open trades randomly without a defined strategy, I have been losing my starting capital from May 26 to today June 12 (going 4-5 consecutive lost trades) with default settings. I don't know how in the backtest AI seems to almost never lose...

                        forexthai.in.th
                        623
                        forexthai.in.th 2023.06.12 10:00 
                         

                        hedg order is bad.

                        Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                        11368
                        Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2023.06.12 18:25
                        Hello my friend. This expert does not do hedge trades. "If you activate the full trade option", he may buy now, but in an hour he will recognize that the trend is bearish. Hedge trades are different from this
                        Brachur
                        46
                        Brachur 2023.06.02 08:25 
                         

                        I don't have any idea why this EA has so good reviews. I use it since March on Robo Forex and after 2.5 months my profit is -5$ (I'm testing it on real account with small 120$ depo). I used it on chart M15. I give them last chance and will try it in June on H1 chart.

                        bigtasty03
                        34
                        bigtasty03 2023.05.23 14:12 
                         

                        Ea was bought 2 weeks ago made a negative trade on account and hasn’t made a trade since was wondering if there might be some advice on how to get it to take trades again??

                        Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                        11368
                        Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2023.05.24 07:29
                        Hi, I'm very sorry to hear about this problem for you....Why doesn't Expert Trade? 1-The expert may not have a signal at all.
                        So it is better to check the back test as well.
                        If it does not trade in the back test, then there is no signal and the expert is running correctly. 2-Experts may not be allowed to trade.
                        First in the settings, let the expert trade. 3-It may be due to your settings.
                        For example, it does not trade because of the allow long trades. 4-If none of the above is the case, please send me a photo of the Journal section and a photo of the Expert section.
                        KinGKoReaN
                        51
                        KinGKoReaN 2023.05.02 23:07 
                         

                        hello i joined today! I was wondering if some kind of safe system can be built in for how much of your balance can be used to trade?

                        Asphyx Events
                        271
                        Asphyx Events 2023.04.20 10:39 
                         

                        Negativ feedback! EURUSD / 15 Mins charts ... winrate 30 % / minus 100 Euro/week...real account... for 160 usd it isnt worse it... refund for this EA

                        TheRealLenon
                        19
                        TheRealLenon 2023.04.16 16:13 
                         

                        While the Backtest made 8 Trades, the bot made none on a real account (bot was/is active on DEMO and also LIVE), even signals where shown on the chart. Not worth the price in my opinion. The bot will still run. If it changes i will adjust my rating.

                        Thomas Schurz
                        194
                        Thomas Schurz 2023.03.26 12:20 
                         

                        The EA brings only small results in the 1H chart. Not recommended.

                        George Makram Fares Halim
                        204
                        George Makram Fares Halim 2023.03.25 16:35 
                         

                        It is not related to artificial intelligence This expert strategy is a very simple strategy that does not win or lose It is covered with opening and closing fake trades to convince you that the expert is profitable

                        (note all the updates it makes every month )

                        Shinji Tanaka
                        131
                        Shinji Tanaka 2023.03.19 04:47 
                         

                        Since this EA is published in 02/23/23, performance is significantly declined. Is this because of market condition changing, or simply too many EA purchases are made? Robust growth proven by backtest will come back again next month?? Also, after updated EA, it is getting worse. Please backtest for the last couple of months. It is getting worse. 15min is no longer good time frame for this month. It looks like 30min can barely make a profit. But, no more robust performnace achieved last year. Market conditions are changing. But, why this EA is getting worse after published? i need to know when EA makes mutiple entries, and when it does not. Multiple entries happen on backtest. But, it does not in real money account.

                        As somebody suggested, AI collects past data, and learns from them. However, market conditions are constantly changing by year or so. while it works last year, it may not work this year. It looks like AI is optimizing result even heavily than strategy tester optimization in a way. AI might be doing curve fitting last year simply better. AI might work for self driving car by collectiong massive road data. But, I do not know if AI works in constantly changing road map like financial market.

                        RevRoss
                        64
                        RevRoss 2023.03.16 12:24 
                         

                        EDIT: The EA started great however its performance has unfortunately completely nosedived. It catches some great market moves however it keeps on hedging itself which basically wipes out any gains from the winning trades. Sad, as it started so well.

                        Hopefully the developer can get its performance back for live market conditions.

                        Tais Miranda Hoffmann
                        11368
                        Reply from developer Tais Miranda Hoffmann 2023.03.17 08:27
                        Hello my friend, in the next version, we will add a menu to provide you with more information. Also, if you are not familiar with the settings, you can read the settings guide. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751961
                        12
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