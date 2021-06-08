High Signals MT4
- Indicators
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Tais Miranda HoffmannHi everyone
I am a programmer and trader in the Forex market
Several years of programming experience in various companies
Many years of experience in the Forex market
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 July 2023
- Activations: 5
An indicator for receiving a lot of signalsCan be used in all time frames and all markets
Trade professionally using professional indicators yourself .
Using this indicator, you will have a signal at any time.
Do not miss any market movement.
Get the signal very simply and clearly.
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How it work:
This indicator gives you a signal using the last 300 candlesticks, using price patterns, technical patterns and wave patterns.
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How to work:
Signals are divided into unconfirmed and approved.
For greater reliability and higher success rate, it is best to use verified signals.
As soon as a blue or red arrow is formed, you can enter the market. Blue arrow means buy signal and red arrow means sell signal.
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Special features of this indicator:
- Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.)
- Same performance on all time frames
- Large number of signals
- Separation of approved and unconfirmed signals
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Settings:
- Frequency signal value
- Displays a message in a separate window
- Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals
- Trend up color
- Trend down color
- Text up color
- Text down color
- Rect up color
Rect down color
- Arrow up color first
- Arrow down color first
- Line trend show
- Font size
- Bar back show
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Ways to contact me:
If you have any questions, I will be happy to answer
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more information:
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